Hydrate, sleep, repeat: How to reset your body after 5 days of Puja indulgence

Five days of feasting — nothing spared from rolls to phuchka to biryani. Add alcohol and poor sleep quality to that and you get a recipe for lethargy, gastric, bloating and IBS.

Durga Puja is over, but the struggle to recover from the bingeing continues to haunt many Kolkatans. Here’s a quick guide to make the process easier for you.

Nutritionists say this is the time to show your digestive system some kindness and get back on track with a week of simple food, hydration and rest.

According to Debalina Dutta, dietitian at CMRI Kolkata, the first step is to draw a line after the festivities.

“Now is the time to get your diet back on track, not just for weight management but also to allow the gut to rest,” she says.

Ordering meals off Zomato and Swiggy should be paused, at least for a few days. Carrying home-cooked food, rich in fresh vegetables and fruits, is a gentle way to start the reset. Processed and fried foods along with soft drinks need to be swapped for healthier options like whole wheat, oats and dalia. Plain yogurt, dry fruits, and seeds can help stabilise digestion.

Hydration is crucial after days of alcohol and oily meals. Dutta recommends three to three-and-a-half litres of water daily. Coconut water is a far better alternative to soft drinks and helps kidneys flush out toxins. Adequate rest is just as important. “Eight hours of sleep allows the body to reset its metabolism,” she says.

Activity also matters, though it does not have to be strenuous. A 15-minute brisk walk or even spot jogging and freehand exercises at home are enough.

Satavisha Basu, senior dietitian at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, suggests approaching the detox in phases. “For the first two days focus entirely on hydration and light food,” she explains.

Coconut water, cucumber-infused water and chia seed water can replenish lost fluids. Meals should be simple and soothing, like dal-chawal, curd rice, khichdi or a light chicken stew. Probiotics such as curd support the gut in recovering from the overload of spicy, oily food.

By the third and fourth day, gradually reintroduce balanced meals with protein, whole grains and vegetables. On the fifth day, one can safely return to a normal routine of roti, fresh fruits, lean proteins like chicken and fish, while avoiding red meat. Alongside, light physical activity such as yoga or short walks helps the body regain flexibility and energy.

Doctors emphasise that quick fixes are not the goal. A steady return to a balanced diet, good hydration and enough sleep makes the difference. And when in doubt, they caution against turning to internet searches. “Always consult a registered dietitian,” Dutta adds.

As Kolkata resumes work after five days of celebration, these small but consistent steps may pave the way for a healthier life.