As Kolkata air quality remains poor, doctors warn residents of carbon build-up in lungs

Kolkata has been waking up to poor air quality for weeks, with the city’s AQI slipping frequently into unhealthy levels. The impact is showing up in clinics and hospital OPDs, where doctors are seeing a steady rise in respiratory complaints among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing lung disease. Many warn that residents are at real risk of developing the kind of carbon deposits in the lungs that have become common in more polluted metros.

Pulmonologist Arup Halder of CK Birla Hospitals – CMRI said the particulate matter suspended in Kolkata’s air is travelling deeper into the respiratory tract than most people realise. “Microscopic carbon and particulate matter are entering right down to the alveoli. Over time, these particles accumulate and lead to black deposits, inflammation and a gradual decline in lung capacity,” he said. According to him, doctors are already spotting early signs of ‘urban lung’, a pattern that was earlier associated mostly with chronic smokers.

As the city’s AQI fluctuates with wind speed and temperature, OPDs are seeing a rise in post-viral cough, breathlessness and asthma flare-ups. Sauren Panja, senior consultant at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, said, “Children and the elderly are being affected the most. We are noticing a rise in bronchitis, asthma, persistent cough and viral infections. Post-viral recovery is taking longer than usual.” He added that skin irritation, eye discomfort and sleep disturbances are emerging as common complaints.

Doctors say carbon build-up in the lungs does not happen suddenly, but gradually, with long-term exposure to PM2.5 and PM10. Kolkata’s particulate levels remain consistently above safe limits, making clean air a growing public health concern. While the city remains better than New Delhi on paper, specialists warn that the difference offers little comfort.

In Delhi, experts are witnessing more cases of CO₂ retention due to chronic pollution. Nikhil Modi, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Hypercapnia is becoming more common because the lungs cannot efficiently remove CO₂. Pollution narrows the airways and reduces lung capacity, making CO₂ retention more likely.” He warned that people exposed to polluted air for long periods often ignore early symptoms such as morning headaches, fatigue and breathlessness.

Doctors in Kolkata caution that the city is not immune to similar risks if pollution continues through winter. They urge residents to take preventive steps until cleaner air becomes a reality. Halder advised avoiding outdoor exercise during poor AQI hours and using N95 masks when stepping out. “Clean air is not a luxury but a basic health requirement,” he argued.

Health experts also recommend improving indoor air quality, staying hydrated and seeking timely medical care for persistent respiratory symptoms. As the city heads into the colder months, doctors warn that the effects of polluted air “accumulate quietly”, even on days when the AQI appears moderate.