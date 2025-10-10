‘No major trigger, but I felt worthless’: Why women are twice as likely to suffer from depression than men

Ipshita Sarkar, now a 30-year-old IT professional, was in her teens when she began to feel low every day. But, she didn’t think much of it.

“I would feel perpetually low. I used to pass it off as mood swings before my periods. I took it seriously only when it started taking a toll on me to the extent that I felt suicidal. There was no major trigger, but I felt worthless,” she recalled.

Over a decade later, undergoing therapy, Ipshita says she feels better and encourages other women to seek help rather than dismiss their struggles as “normal.”

Her story echoes the findings of a recent study published in a scientific journal, which offers new insight into why depression affects women differently — and often more severely — than men.

The study, conducted by researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, found more than 6,000 genetic variants linked exclusively to depression in women, in addition to 7,000 that are shared by both sexes. This could explain why women are nearly twice as likely to suffer from depression in their lifetime compared to men.

The genetic link behind this vulnerability

The study examined genetic data from more than 1,30,000 women and 65,000 men diagnosed with depression across Australia, the Netherlands, the UK and the US. It also analysed data from nearly 3,00,000 people without depression. The findings revealed that while all 7,111 gene variants associated with depression in men were shared with women, there were over 6,000 variants unique to women — and none unique to men.

The study underscores the importance of recognising depression as not just a psychological condition, but one that is deeply intertwined with biology. For most women, the challenge begins with identifying the signs — especially when they are masked by daily responsibilities, hormonal changes, or social expectations.

Recognising depression in homemakers and working women

According to Deboshila Bose, counselling psychologist at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, depression in homemakers and working women often manifests in subtle, easily overlooked ways.

“Homemakers may spend long hours lying down or avoiding daily tasks they once handled attentively. They might appear more irritable, tearful, or emotionally sensitive. For working women, depression can show up as a decline in performance, missed deadlines, and reduced communication with colleagues. Many continue to function outwardly while struggling silently within,” she explained.

Shailesh Jha, consultant psychiatrist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, added that constant tiredness, lack of interest in daily activities, or feeling unappreciated are common signs.

“Physical symptoms like headaches or body pain can also accompany depression. These symptoms persist for weeks or months, and interfere with daily functioning, so it’s important for families and colleagues to notice and respond with empathy,” he said.

When to seek help

Experts agree that seeking help early can prevent depression from worsening. Jha explained that professional help should be sought when sadness, fatigue or irritability last for more than two weeks and start affecting relationships, work, or day-to-day life.

“If someone finds it hard to enjoy activities they once loved, or struggles with sleep, appetite, or concentration, it’s time to consult a psychologist or psychiatrist. And if there are thoughts of self-harm, immediate help is crucial,” he said.

Bose added that emotional ups and downs that interfere with functioning should not be ignored. “If your problems are disrupting your personal, social, or professional life, it’s important to seek help,” she said. “Therapy and counselling can make a big difference before the condition deepens.”

The burden of expectations

Middle-aged women in India often face depression compounded by social pressures and unacknowledged emotional labour.

“Many women devote years to caregiving, and when children grow up or move away, they feel an emptiness known as Empty Nest Syndrome,” said Bose. “This, coupled with years of sacrificing personal needs, can lead to feelings of invisibility and exhaustion. Recognising their contributions, sharing responsibilities, and encouraging their interests can make a huge difference.”

“The most important thing for families, especially partners, is awareness,” said Alaokika Motwane, a psychotherapist. “Men are often unaware of what menopause or Empty Nest Syndrome truly means. Read up, communicate, and ask what she really needs instead of assuming. Understand that physiological changes also affect mood and intimacy. Listening with empathy and creating space for honest dialogue can make a world of difference in supporting women through this phase.”

Madhabi Mondal, a 58-year-old homemaker, shared how therapy helped her cope with menopausal mood swings.

“As menopause hit, I became irritable all the time. My daughters said it felt like walking on eggshells. I finally started therapy at 56, and now, at 58, I feel like myself again,” she said.

Small daily steps for mental wellness

While genetics may predispose women to depression, lifestyle choices and emotional care can build resilience. Experts emphasise simple, consistent habits. “Start with a balanced routine — regular exercise, adequate sleep, and nutritious meals. Practice mindfulness, spend time outdoors, limit screen time, and stay connected with supportive friends or family,” said Jha.

Bose added that taking time for oneself daily is crucial. “Do something that brings you joy — not to please others but for your own well-being. Express your feelings openly and ask for help when needed. You don’t have to handle everything alone. Vulnerability is not weakness; it’s strength.”