Classic to contemporary: A Poila Baisakh lookbook for men featuring Kolkata labels

Poila Baisakh isn’t just about a hefty family lunch and sweets — it’s also about making a statement with your fashion choices. Gentlemen, whether you’re dressing up for a traditional family get-together or an upscale evening party, we’ve got you covered with five head-turning looks from homegrown designers.

The elegant ‘Bangali babu’





Channel the OG artistic Bangali babu vibe in this intricately hand-embroidered kurta from Agnik Kolkata with delicate floral detailing. Pair it with a peach dhoti for a festive look. Stick to nagadas or Kohlapuris for a traditional look or throw on some sneakers for some contemporary comfort. Accessorise with a kada or a watch.

To order: DM on Instagram.

Coffee hues, and a splash of charisma





Coffee brown shades are often underrated, but can make for a stylish pick even for festive wear. Pair this espresso-hued embroidered Jonakee by Sumona bandhgala jacket with a beige kurta for a simple yet stylish look. Go for slip-ons for that easy charm. Roll up the sleeves, pop on some black aviators, and you’re ready to turn up the heat.

To order: Visit their website

Timeless black kurta with a twist





Black never goes out of style. This Poila Baisakh, give your classic kurta pajama a fresh twist by teaming it with this golden embroidered indo-western jacket from Agape Designer Menswear Studio. Perfect for an indoor party, you can complete the look with nagadas or loafers, stylish sunglasses for daytime events, and a leather-strap watch for a touch of elegance.

To order: Visit their website

Bling it up





A little bling never hurts anyone. Be a heartthrob in this navy-blue tuxedo from Burlingtons of Calcutta. The embellished shoulder gives party-boy vibes but with elegance. Accessorise the look with a bowtie for a touch of understated sophistication. Don with black moccasins, a statement watch, rimmed glasses and you are sure to command attention at every evening Poila Baisakh celebration.

To order: Visit their store at 43, Park Mansions, Mirza Ghalib Street, or WhatsApp 9038808001

Breezy elan

With the mercury soaring, summer-friendly fabrics and fits are the way to go especially if you’re heading out to celebrate with family and friends. Opt for short kurtas (Rs 999) in summer-friendly shades like powder blue or pastel pink from Fab India. Pistacchio green, pale yellow and lavender work just as well. Pair with crisp, white trousers for a fuss-free look. Loafers or sandals will ensure both style and comfort, or slip into a pari of hand embroidered leather jutti from Fabindia Men (Rs 2399), to give it an elevated ethnic touch. Throw on a watch — analogue or digital — to round off the look.

To order: Visit their website or visit the Fabindia Men store at Suniti Chatterjee Sarani, Hindustan Park, Gariahat