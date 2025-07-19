MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘A part of me feels bad’: New Jersey woman who shared Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot’s Coldplay concert moment

Byron was caught embracing his company’s HR Kristin Cabot on the kiss cam at Coldplay’s Massachusetts concert

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.07.25, 05:41 PM
Coldplay concert cheating

Gracie Springer; Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot’s Coldplay concert moment Instagram

A 28-year-old New Jersey woman has claimed responsibility for sharing the first video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s kiss-cam moment from a Coldplay concert, saying a part of her ‘feels bad for turning their life upside down’.

Gracie Springer, who attended the Coldplay concert at Massachusetts on July 16 with her friends, told the US media that it was her TikTok post — a video of the kiss-cam moment she captured on her phone — that snowballed into the ‘ColdplayGate’ trend.

“I had no idea who the couple was,” the Springer told US-based news portal The Sun. “Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,” she added.

In the short clip, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin draws attention to a couple embracing each other during the show. The man and the woman were later identified as Byron and Cabot. As the kiss cam zoomed in on the two, Byron ducked out of view, while Cabot buried her face in her hands.

Gracie Springer's IG story

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games... win stupid prizes. I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,” Springer told The Sun

Springer’s video has amassed over 50 million views on TikTok.

“When I posted late last night before bed, it was picking up traction with a couple of thousand views. I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least,” she said.

Springer’s video sparked widespread discussion, dominating not only social media feeds but also private conversations and international news broadcasts.

