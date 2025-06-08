BTS reunion fever: ARMYs go wild with Instagram reels as comeback approaches

BTS ARMY! Assemble! It’s June 2025, and that can mean only one thing — the members of the globally acclaimed boy band BTS are finally reuniting after two years of hiatus. Singers RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will make a comeback from their compulsory South Korean military duties and join their fellow bandmates Jin and J-Hope.

Meanwhile, fans worldwide are ecstatic as the band’s reunion coincides with their 12th debut anniversary on June 13. This highly anticipated comeback is generating immense buzz, with fans brimming with ‘purple love’ and nostalgia across online platforms.

To keep up the momentum, here’s a collection of delightful and quirky BTS fan reels showcasing ARMY enthusiasm, featuring moments of joy, emotion, and celebration as we eagerly count down to the band’s reunion, which is just around the corner...

Delulu is the only solulu

Jamai Sashti preparation? Check. Mother ready with a winnowing fan? Check. Wait, who is the jamai? Well, seven men from Korea are a fitting choice for @surosreechakraborty. This Kolkata-based lifestyle and travel content creator, who still fondly reminisces about Suga’s solo concert in Bangkok, showcases her admiration for BTS by successfully convincing her mother to perform the Jamai Sashti ritual with the band members – a playful scenario that requires them to perform ‘kulor batash’ to bless the singers!

BTS is not only a band, it’s a ‘home’ for many

Still reminiscing about the good old days by rewatching the BTS FESTA (anniversary celebration for the band) in 2022, when all the singers were together, before heading out for their compulsory military duties, content creator @aamaya_kapoor pens an emotional note by thanking the band for being her home, a safe space.

Being the best boyfriend to a BTS ARMY

Content creator @btsa.rmyindia7 surprised his girlfriend with a trolley overflowing with an abundance of BTS merchandise, leaving her in tears of sheer joy. The thoughtful gift included an array of goodies such as BTS dolls, keychains, cuddly plushies, and an assortment of K-pop-inspired cosmetic products – a paradise for any ardent BTS enthusiast! Tip for every boyfriend out there: read the paragraph once again.

Come back soon BTS, your fans are stressed

Does being part of a fandom only bring joy and an adrenaline rush? Well, happiness often comes with a price, and that’s no exception for BTS fans. As the day of BTS’s comeback approaches, content creator @_.nickyy75_ is getting increasingly stressed. Her reason? Keeping up with the excitement, booking concert tickets, rewatching all their videos, and more. Who said being an ARMY is easy?

‘Purple Love’ is in the air

June is just another regular month for any of us, but for BTS ARMY, it is the Bangtan FESTA month. Bengali content creator @rayray.renoir, who is likely in South Korea right now to attend the FESTA celebration, took a stroll around the Gwangalli Beach in Busan, which is already decked with large BTS dolls to mark the band’s reunion and 12th anniversary.