Kolkata frozen over? It’s snowing reels on Instagram

Right when people across the city are shivering in the cold and still quipping, “Why isn’t it snowing in Kolkata yet?” a new trend has come to the rescue and taken over Instagram feeds.

This time, as the mercury fell after years of winter not serving enough chills in Kolkata, AI-generated clips of the City of Joy wrapped in a blanket of snow have begun doing the rounds on social media.

From snow-covered lawns of Victoria Memorial to a frosted Howrah bridge, Kolkatans are using AI and their imagination without a leash…

Kashmir? No, it’s Kolkata

A reel shows commuters and bikes leaving trails across a snow-covered Howrah Bridge. Kolkatans eager to spend their Sundays with family and friends also visit Victoria Memorial, now a winter wonderland, thanks to AI. Tourists (albeit in half-sleeved clothes and slippers!) amble around thick snow while the monument stood tall amid the flakes. Watch here.

Wake up, Kolkata. It’s snowing!

Imagine throwing snowballs in front of Howrah Bridge, sipping a hot cup of milk tea in a snow-lapped Rabindra Sarobar and warming yourself near a bonfire…sounds like a dream? Well, AI has painted just this cosy picture for you. Watch here.

Kolkata — the next Switzerland?

Hawkers selling cotton candies and tourists clicking selfies (again in summer clothes) make it to the snowy terrains of the reimagined Kolkata. No, it’s not Switzerland. Netizens have turned the City of Joy into a place where winter beauty is real. Watch here.

Keeping warm in AI Switzerland

Kolkata might be the last place you could think of with any connection to Switzerland. But add some Old Monk and an icy Hooghly River, you’re all set. And if you happen to ride past ITC Royal Bengal, don’t forget to notice the perfectly-curved tyre tracks through the snow on the turns of the EM Bypass Road. Watch here.

Snow-clad streets on the way to work

Have you wondered how life would look if you could ride through snow-capped roads every morning on the way to work? Well, the internet has an answer for you. Cars, bikes, buses and even rickshaws wind through Howrah Bridge, leaving a trail behind and making us crave the snow. Watch here.