After 63 years, Connie Francis’s ‘Pretty Little Baby’ goes viral again, netizens reel out quirky, creative videos

American singer-actress Connie Francis, a chart-topper of the late 1950s and early ’60s, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to her 1962 track, Pretty Little Baby. Though never released as a single, the song has taken Instagram by storm in recent weeks, sparking a global reel trend that blends nostalgia with creativity.

From adorable mother-child duets to graceful classical renditions, netizens have put their own spin on the song, making it a viral sensation. My Kolkata rounds up some of the most innovative, entertaining and heartwarming reels that might just inspire you to hop on to the trend.

Fun, friendship and fashion

Developer, dancer, digital creator. Kolkata’s Suchetana Dasgupta wears many hats. And she was among the many who joined the trend with a playful reel featuring her best friend Arpita Das. The video shows the duo vibing to the tune while flaunting their stylish dresses in a candid selfie video.

When Bharatanatyam meets retro

Bharatanatyam practitioner Bhaaswati Das gave the song a classical spin, using graceful mudras and expressions to narrate the track. Draped in a blue sari, her performance adds a rich ethnic dimension to the trend.

Balcony serenade and floral aesthetics

Delhi-based content creator Shiphali Rana has won hearts with a vibrant reel filmed on a flower-filled balcony. Dressed in a red frock, Rana grooves to the song. The video has already garnered more than 91,000 likes.

Twin twist to the viral track

San Diego-based twin sisters Kiran and Nivi have joined the trend with their soulful rendition of Pretty Little Baby. Known for their originality and authenticity, the duo’s cover reflects their signature style and energy.

Wait, is that Shreya Ghoshal?

Beauty influencer Nova shared her cover of the song featuring her toddler son. While fans adored her makeup and singing, it was her uncanny similarity to Shreya Ghoshal that set social media abuzz. “For a moment I thought she’s Shreya Ghoshal,” reads one comment. Another user chimed in, “Shreya Ghoshal ka beta he?” The video has amassed over 4.2 million likes — and counting.