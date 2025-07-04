From Japan to the Mediterranean, these Kolkata restaurants focus on single international flavours

Kolkata’s food scene is no longer about Bengali, Mughlai or Indo-Chinese cuisine. From aromatic Arabian biryani to smoky Turkish kebabs and flavourful Middle Eastern mezze, the city offers a passport to global cuisines. Whether you are craving harissa, hummus or Turkish tea, these restaurants specialise in focussed international flavours right in the heart of the City of Joy. Here’s where to go when your tastebuds want to travel beyond borders.

Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine at Baraka

This restaurant in Quest Mall serves a delectable spread of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare. Think smoky kebabs, creamy hummus, grilled meats, and fresh salads. Their Mezze Platters and Shish Taouk are crowd favourites, and they serve authentic Turkish tea to complete the experience. This July, they are also having an Arabian Biryani festival where you can try dishes like Koshari Biryani, Maqluba, Afghani Biryani and more.

Must-try: Chicken Shish Taouk, Lamb Kibbeh, Hummus with Pita, Turkish Tea

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,600 for two

Address: Level 5, Quest Mall, 33, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus

Arabian cuisine in Arabiyano

Arabiyano brings the regions of the Gulf to Salt Lake with aromatic rice, chargrilled kebabs, and spice-forward flavours. The menu focuses on Arabian-style biryani, mandi, and juicy kebabs served with dips and khubz. Ideal for a casual dinner.

Must-try: Chicken Mandi, Arabian Biryani, Fish Alfaham Red Chilli Vetki

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two

Address: HM Block, Sector IV, Bidhannagar

Singaporean food at iDelight Cafe

This cafe might surprise you with its authentic Singaporean flavours. Their menu includes Singapore-style Chicken Rice, Laksa, and noodle dishes that transport you to the streets of Singapore.

Must-try: Shoyu Chicken Noodles, Singaporean Chicken Curry, Bak Kut Teh

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 for two

Address: 68/1/B, Purna Das Road, Triangular Park, Gariahat

Japanese cuisine at Aajisai Kolkata

Aajisai, a Japanese restaurant inside Quest Mall, offers sushi, ramen, donburi, and more. With minimalist interiors and a focus on fresh ingredients, Aajisai delivers on flavour and presentation. Ideal for date nights or solo sushi indulgence.

Must-try: Salmon Sushi, Chicken Teriyaki, Yaki Soba Noodles

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,200 for two

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus

Epare Bangla – The best of Bangladesh

Bringing the flavours of Bangladesh to south Kolkata, Epare Bangla is run by chef Ananya Banerjee and serves dishes like Bhuna Khichuri, Shutki Bhuna, and authentic Panta Bhaat platters. Rustic flavours, homely vibes, and limited seating add to the charm. They have a Bangladeshi menu curated by chef Nayana Afroz.

Must-try: Bhuna Khichuri, Shutki Bhuna, Ilish Paturi

Pocket pinch: Rs 900 for two

Address: 37, Parasar Road, behind Lake Mall

Burmese Bahar – A slice of Myanmar

Burmese Bahar brings home the comfort of a hearty bowl of Khow Suey. Run by home chef Nandini Sinha, this is where you’ll find soulful Burmese dishes that are hard to come by in Kolkata. Simple, flavourful, and deeply satisfying.

Must-try: Chicken Khow Suey, Atho Noodles, Coconut Sago Pudding

Pocket pinch: Rs 650 for two

Address: 2672/8, Pioneer Park, Barasat Station Road, Helabattala, Barasat