The taste of Naples in every slice: Where to find the best Neapolitan pizzas in Kolkata

A soft, thin base with puffy edges, and minimalistic cheese, tomato and basil as topping — Neapolitan pizzas scream simplicity. And if you’re craving this Italian staple on a rainy Kolkata evening, you’re in luck.

From favourites like Fabbrica to newcomers like Mirabelle, pizzerias in Kolkata will spoil you for choice. Here’s a handy guide to the city’s best Neapolitan bites that bring the lanes of Italy closer to the City of Joy.

Fabbrica Originale

Think Napoli pizza in Kolkata, and the first place that comes to your mind is Fabbrica Originale. With three outlets in Kolkata, Fabbrica serves Italian cuisine with a nod to Naples in every bite.

From handmade pollo pizzas to the traditional contadina and regional pasta such as Mafaldine al Tartufo, the restaurant offers a variety of dishes that seem straight out of Italian bylanes. The fine blend of classic European decor with modern aesthetics and monochrome photographs will teleport you to Italy.

Address: They have outlets on Park Street, Allenby Road and in Salt Lake’s City Centre 1

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two

Mirabelle

Mirabelle in Golpark is a slice of Florence in Kolkata. A cute Instagrammable spot, this place is where you get the best of both worlds — food and pictures. It’s no secret for pizza connoisseurs that wood-fired ovens bake the best pizzas. And Mirabelle makes sure you get the best wood-fired pizzas served piping hot.

This pizzeria is also unique for its open kitchen that allows customers to watch the pizzas being made from scratch. Pollo Piccante, Pollo Greca and Bologna Pizza — if you’re a fan of the smoky flavour — are a must try.

Vegetarians can opt for Burratina, Quattro Formaggi, Al Verdure, and Florentine.

Address: 2/2, Keyatala Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Keyatala

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two

PICO Pizzeria and Coffee Bar

Located near Vivekananda Park, PICO Pizzeria and Coffee Bar has a menu brimming with options that satiate your cravings for all things Italian. PICO offers a host of Neapolitan pizzas to choose from.

Their classic hand-tossed Napoli-style Margherita pizza, with its perfectly blistered crust, is among the most popular items on the menu. Chicken and mushroom lovers can dig into the Polo Fungi Pesto and Polo Fungi Tomato.

Other Neapolitan offerings include Alfredo Chicken, Pepperoni and a BBQ Chicken option garnished with caramelised onions.

Address: P, 559, Lake Rd, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, lake Terrace, Ballygunge

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Sorano

This quaint place in Park Street screams ‘Carpe Diem’. For over three years, Sorano has been serving lip-smacking Italian dishes to Kolkatans. Pizza enthusiasts are free to choose between Roman and Neapolitan styles for their order. Be it their classic Margherita or Pepperoni, Sorano never disappoints. You can pair your choice of pizza with some good old house wine, chocolate frappe, espresso or berry cocktails.

Address: 1st floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,400 for two

Veneto Bar and Kitchen

One of the first restaurants to have an open-kitchen set up, this eatery has been serving wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, Italian lava grills and desserts since 2022. For pizzas, the crust makes all the difference, and Veneto lets you choose between Italian thin crust and Neapolitan.

A bite of their hand-stretched sourdough pizza will teleport you to Italy. From the signature Provencal dish Pissaladière to Gorgonzola, perfectly-baked Capricciosa to smokey sausage pizzas, Veneto has the answer to all your Italian food cravings.

Address: 375, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,800 for two

Fire & Ice Pizzeria

Founded in 2005 by Annamaria Forgione, an Italian lady from Naples, Fire & Ice has been running since the time pizzas weren’t as popular in Kolkata as they are now. A decade later, the pizzeria remains one of the most-visited places for pizza lovers.

Most of their ingredients are locally sourced and they even make their own mozzarella and pesto. Their funghi, pollo, four cheese and pepperoni pizzas will make you go “Buon appetito”. Don’t forget to check out the vintage film posters and old food signs for a complete experience.

Address: Kanak Building, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Park Street area

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two

Pepe Rosa

Inspired by the colour of Pepe Rosa (pink peppercorn), this pizza place on Ho Chi Minh Sarani has quietly carved a name for itself, emerging as a new favourite for foodies. Red and white are the dominant shades in the interiors of this pizzeria, opened by the owners of Soba Sassy.

Pepe Rosa has a dedicated pizza station with several vegetarian and non-vegetarian toppings to choose from. If you like the swirl of spices and meat in your mouth, try their Pollo Aglio Olio or go for their Primavera Pizza, loaded with a colourful assortment of veggies. You can also try their thin-crust Greek pizza garnished with pesto, mozzarella and a medley of colourful toppings.

Bring your Italian ride to an end with the star of the show, the truffle toffee pasta, a unique fusion of truffle cream and truffle butter sauce that will linger on your taste buds for longer than you think.

Address: First floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, next to Soba Sassy, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,200 for two