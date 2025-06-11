Meaty treat: Where to buy customisable pork and chicken cold cuts in Kolkata

1 8 All images by Amit Datta

Many Kolkata meat connoisseurs have found their go-to alternative in Wholehog and Calcutta Deli since Kalman Cold Storage downed its shutters in 2019. But the old-school cold cut shops still thrive at New Market, and some of them are worth a shot. On Nelly Sengupta Sarani, behind Hogg Market, the Hudco building houses about five shops that sell hog delights and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bored with ready-to-eat frozen sausages that come loaded with soya? The pork sausages at these shops are meaty and spiced. Just tell them your spice preference, and get your sausage customised to perfection. One dozen pork sausages will cost you around Rs 400. Chicken sausages and cocktail sausages are also available.

Either opt for fat-free pork ham or go with the conventional ham (with fat) at these shops. Perfectly cooked and smoked, the ham here is available at Rs 600 to 640 per kilogram.

Need juicy pork salami for your club sandwich? Get garlicky salami sliced at any of these shops. Per kilogram costs Rs 600.

One can also purchase chicken salami and chicken ham for Rs 460 and Rs 550 per kg, respectively. If pork isn’t your meat, don’t worry. The chicken alternatives are equally good and authentic.

Craving a well-baked meatloaf? It comes for Rs 600 a kilo, and any shop at the Hudco building will slice it up for you.

The shops also sell bacon, smoked ham, frank futter and pork collar. You can get your preferred pork meat portions. So get cooking those juicy pork chops and pork bellies. For meat pies, get the pork minced with your desired portion of fat.

Inside the Hudco building, some of the shops to look for are Baldwin Piggery, Standard Meat, and Old Calcutta Piggery. Outside the building, UP Cold Storage is another popular pick. All your porky delights are available — freshly cured, cut and sliced.