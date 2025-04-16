Quirky goodies to brunch spreads: What’s on offer in Kolkata this Easter

Quirky Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, dedicated desserts and more — Kolkata restaurants and confectioneries have made elaborate arrangements for Easter, offering treats that are too good to resist. Check out who is offering what with My Kolkata.

Easter Garden Brunch: Dig in scrumptious dishes in a blooming garden at JW Marriott Kolkata as JW Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, presents the Easter Garden Brunch on Sunday. Enjoy a delectable dessert spread with handcrafted Easter eggs and other Easter-themed confections, artisanal chocolates and patisserie

Date: April 20

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Rs 2,299 plus taxes without alcohol; Rs 3,499 plus taxes with alcohol

Egg-citing Easter Brunch: The brunch at Novotel’s The Square features a wide array of dishes, including classics such as Scotch Eggs, Batter-Fried Fish, and Horiatiki Salad. Additionally, they are hosting an egg painting competition. There is also a dedicated dessert and artisanal coffee pairing counter. Don't miss their Black Forest Nest Cake.

Date: April 20

Time: 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,099 plus taxes

Spirit of Easter: Café X & Y has crafted a special carrot cake to add warmth and sweetness to Easter celebrations. Soft and flavourful, this limited-edition dessert fits right into the spirit of the season.Date: April 20

Time: 11am to 11pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 280 only

Easter signature feast: Paprika Gourmet is blending timeless favourites with delightful new creations. Enjoy little treasures of chocolate and creamy fillings with Easter Bon Bons. They also have a classic Easter Plum Cake loaded with rich dried fruits and aromatic spices. For a touch of indulgence, try their light and luscious Chocolate Eclairs. Paprika Gourmet is also offering an Easter Ice Cream Hamper.

Date: April 20

Time: 9am to 7pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 280 only

Easter treats galore: It’s raining Easter treats at Flurys. From colourful nougat eggs and Simnel cake to Easter special cookies and hot cross buns, Flurys’ Easter offerings will spoil you with choices.

Date: April 20

Time: 7am to 10pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 approx

Raining Easter goodies: Crack open surprises with Saldanha Bakery’s Nougat Easter Eggs. Gift a basket of chocolate figures, Marzipan Easter eggs, Minions and Emoji eggs to the little ones, and watch them beam with happiness. Freshly baked Hot Cross Buns are also available.

Date: Available till April 20

Time: 9am to 8pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 20-1,000

Address: 19, Nawab Aetfbdur Rahman St, Haji Md. Mohsin Square, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata: 700016