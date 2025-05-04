In pictures: Tea-shop biscuits of Kolkata — the unsung heroes of tea time

1 8 Photos: Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Bengali on the street wants to refresh with some ‘cha-ta’, what he/she means by the ‘ta’ is often local bakery biscuits. In Kolkata, these biscuits are the unsung heroes of every tea stall. They are crumbly and textured, sometimes a little too sweet and mysteriously resistant to expiry dates. Whether it’s the nostalgic Projapoti biscuit or the iconic jeera wonder, these biscuits aren’t just for dunking in cha — they dive in, soak up stories from countless adda sessions, and leave crumbs of joy behind. My Kolkata pays a tribute to Kolkata’s own tea-shop biscuits.

Projapoti biscuit — nostalgia in every bite

2 8

Looking like a cousin of Little Hearts, the projapoti biscuit is Kolkata’s very own sweet-winged wonder. Flaky, buttery, subtly sweet and oddly comforting — this biscuit is a ritual.

Sandesh biscuit — the dessert that became a biscuit

3 8

Imagine if sandesh and a cookie had a baby — this is it. Textured like a nankhatai with a surprise hint of salt, the sandesh biscuit is dessert pretending to be a tea-time snack. Pro tip: Finish your tea before you eat this, or it may out-sweeten your cha.

Badam biscuit — nutty happiness

4 8

This one’s got bits of peanuts, a rustic charm, and just enough sweetness to get you through a long day or a long gossip session. Dunk gently — it breaks faster than your resolve on a cheat day.

Jeera biscuit — the cumin comrade

5 8

Jeera biscuits don’t try too hard — and that’s their charm. Square-shaped, lightly sprinkled with whole cumin, they walk the fine line between savoury and sweet. Perfect with a milky cup of doodh cha, they’re the biscuit equivalent of background music — never stealing the show, always setting the mood.

Lambu — the misnamed marvel

6 8

Nobody knows why it’s called Lambu (long) when it’s perfectly round — but who cares? This dry, layered, flaky biscuit is all about the texture. Dip it in hot tea, let it soak, then enjoy the crumble. It’s a biscuit with a tea-dunk timer.

Toast — the warrior

7 8

Colloquially just called toast, this rock-solid biscuit means serious business. Hard, dry, and nearly tasteless on its own — it’s built to absorb. Dunk it in milky tea and it transforms like a Bollywood hero mid-film. Not for amateurs.

Coin — the people pleaser

8 8

This light crumble cookie can any day run the contest to become Kolkata’s ambassador for cookies. Melts in the mouth and a perfect accompaniment for the perfect ghono doodh cha.