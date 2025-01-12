Reel meals: Cook up these Makar Sankranti-special recipes from Instagram

This year, Makar Sankranti or Poush Sankranti falls on January 14. Across India, this festival is celebrated with delicious winter delicacies made from new grains and fresh jaggery. While eastern India has its pithes, the northern part of India makes sweets like Til Laddoo, Gajak etc. In south India, eating Khichdi, Undhiyu and Chakli is the tradition. Puran Poli, Gur Ka Roti, Bajre ke Khichdi and more are consumed in the west. There are a number of dishes that are prepared traditionally in different states for Makar Sankranti. If you want to experience the taste of India during this time, then here are some recipes from Instagram that My Kolkata curated for this edition of the Reels of the Week.

Punjabi Til Bhugga

If you visit a Punjabi household during Lohri and Makar Sankranti, you will certainly be served Til Bhugga. Til Bhugga is a sweet made of only three ingredients — sesame, khoya, and sugar or jaggery. This nutty sweet is creamy and crunchy at the same time and is ready in less than 15 minutes. If you want to try this, @chefkunal has an easy recipe. Check out his reel and get cooking

Murmura Laddoo

Known as Murir Moa in Bengal, Murmura Laddoo is consumed during Makar Sankranti in the central part of India. This simple sweet treat is made with puffed rice and jaggery. Light and crunchy, this is a great snack to pair up with a cup of chai during wintry evenings. @tassajoe_ has recreated the recipe in a reel. Once you make it, you can store it into air-tight containers for a few months.





Gujarati Undhiyu

Makar Sankranti recipes are not just about sweet dishes. In Gujarat, Undhiyu is made, which is a wholesome meal comprising veggies like sweet potatoes, peas, yam and more, cooked in flavourful spices. It is served with puris alongside jalebis. Take down the recipe from @bliss_is_food and make it for this Sankranti.





Kholache Pithe

If you are a fan of pithes and haven't tried Kholache Pithe yet, then it's time you made it at home. This pithe looks like little tikkis, but is made with rice flour and grated coconut. Instead of steaming, these are fried in a tawa or frying pan. Toasty on the outside, it tastes great with Nolen Gur. In her Pithe Puli series, @__justanothercook__ is sharing her family recipes and for it, she has shown the process of making Kholache. Easy and quick, these can be made anytime with ingredients easily available.





Bhapa Pitha Cake

Bhapa Pitha is a simple and humble winter delicacy. It is traditionally made with coconut, Nolen Gur and rice flour, and steamed in a muslin cloth. Soft yet crumbly, these feel like a sweet, warm hug. Ask anyone in Bengal about Bhapa Pitha, they would tell you that their favourite is the ones made by their grandmothers and mothers. @banglarrannaghor has created the recipe in a traditional method, but in the shape of a cake, and shared it in a reel. Check it out.



