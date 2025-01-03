Quality offerings, sweet prices: The rise of Kolkata-based confectionery Dough As You Like

The bakery industry has been witnessing a steady boom in Kolkata, with city-based bakers and bakeries getting innovative, and popular brands opening outlets in the city. The two-year-old Kolkata-based Dough As You Like, is in the running to become one of the fastest-growing confectionery chains in eastern India. Helmed by brothers, Pradeep and Sudeeip Sharma, the brand has opened 29 outlets in Kolkata and surrounding suburbs in a year.

Reaching new heights

Co-founders of Dough As You Like, Sudeeip Sharma and (right) Pradeep Sharma

Dough As You Like’s parent company, Avantage Foods Pvt Ltd, is based in Rajarhat, and their first store in Kolkata opened in February 2023 on Loudon Street. Now, the aim is that in a span of about two years — by the financial year 2024-25 — to have 45 locations spread across eastern India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on what contributes to the brand becoming one of the key players in the patisserie industry, co-founder Sudeeip Sharma praised the team. “We have a strong team, which is the key to our growth,” he said, speaking to My Kolkata. Sudeeip has experience in the food and beverage industry, while Pradeep comes from a banking background. The amalgamation of expertise and knowledge of the brothers is the key driving force behind the brand’s growth in a short span.

Apple Sea Salt Caramel cake — a popular item at the patisserie

The creativity behind its culinary pursuits, which results in a diverse offering, as well as an affordable price point plays a role too in the success, in the opinion of co-founder Pradeep Sharma. “Like our bestseller, the Blueberry Cheesecake, we have other products that people like, but often don’t have access to at the price point that we are offering. The key to our growth is superior quality products at very affordable prices” he shared. Stressing on the quality aspect, Sudeeip added, “When we started the brand, we decided to only make things that we could feed our own children.”

Within an evolving market, Dough As You Like has managed to garner a loyal customer base, including Tollywood celebs. They also made the cake for footballer Sunil Chetri’s birthday celebrations during the Durand Cup. “Word of mouth is helping us too. A lot of our current franchise holders just came to the stores to try our products as customers. They liked the product, interiors, branding and packaging, and ended up taking on a franchise,” said Pradeep, expressing gratitude to the customers for the support.





Dough As You Like has an estimated earning projection of around Rs 12 crore for 2024-25 in eastern India. In the first financial year of the brand in 2023-24, they clocked approximately Rs 4.98 crores with 15 store locations.

Top picks and new offerings

When asked about their recommendations from the bakery, the Sharma brothers both picked the Blueberry Cheesecake. They also recommend the Belgian Chocolate Torte and Chicken Quiche.

Belgian Chocolate Torte and (right) Chicken Leek Quiche — two delectables from the brand that are favourites of the founders

For the holiday season, Dough As You Like added Stollen — a German sweet bread stuffed with candied or dried fruits and nuts, and flavoured with warm winter spices — to the menu.

They are also gearing up to take a step closer to their target of 45 stores by March 2025 with a new outlet in Mukundapur.



