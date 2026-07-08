From Sicily to south Kolkata: New pizzeria serves up an authentic slice of the Mediterranean

A walk around the leafy lanes of south Kolkata with his spouse reminded an Italian chef of summers back home. That moment eventually led the Indian-Italian duo to open Olio & Sale, a new pizzeria on Aswini Dutta Road, where the couple hopes to recreate the warmth of a Mediterranean neighbourhood through wood-fired pizzas, classic Italian street food and homemade dessert signatures.

Olio & Sale is the brainchild of chef Andrea Lasorsa Cataldo, who is from Puglia, but calls Sicily his second home. Along with his wife, Silpa Roy, they built a dream together.

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Andrea said, “My wife and I set up this place with passion, love and enthusiasm. We didn't hire an interior designer. We chose the lights, the colours and every detail ourselves. It reminds me of Naples and the Amalfi Coast. This place is like my home.”

“When we wanted to create a Mediterranean escape in south Kolkata. We wanted a name that reflects the vibe. We believe that great food starts with authenticity,” said Roy.

Mediterranean starters include Beetroot Hummus & Stracciatella, Watermelon & Burrata, Babaganoush and Bruschetta Pugliese

Chef Andrea explained that Olio & Sale, in English, means ‘olive oil and salt’. Both represent the two ingredients that form the foundation of Italian cooking.

Their menu offers a wide range of Italian specials and signature dishes. Mediterranean offerings such as Beetroot Hummus & Stracciatella, Watermelon & Burrata, Babaganoush and Bruschetta Pugliese are part of their small plates.

The menu also includes Pizza Alla Pala, the Roman-style rectangular pizza. Toppings range from a simple tomato to combinations featuring smoked salmon, anchovies, chicken salami and stracciatella.

Ingredients such as Caputo flour, Italian tomatoes and artisan cheeses are imported from Italy to maintain authenticity

The extensive wood-fired pizza offerings include classics such as Regina Margherita, Napoli, Formaggi and Carbonara.

They also have an India-inspired Calcutta pizza topped with marinated paneer, crispy curry leaves and crunchy chickpeas.

Andrea says authenticity is at the heart of every pizza. “

Oil and salt are the basic ingredients of Italian cuisine. Without them, you can still cook, but you won't get the real flavour," he said. To keep their promise of authenticity, Andrea uses imported Caputo flour, Italian tomatoes and artisan cheeses to stay true to traditional recipes.

This new place is a little more than a month old, but the response is ‘overwhelming’, says Andrea. “Many customers tell me the pizzas remind them of what they ate in Italy. That makes me very happy,” he said.

The restaurant also serves a classic tiramisu, which has become one of its most popular desserts

The restaurant also serves a signature tiramisu, which the owners describe as one of their most popular desserts. “We use the ladyfinger Savoiardi biscuits and not sponge cake. These light, dry, sponge-like biscuits are perfect for soaking up espresso. We have also made a mango special tiramisu for the season with local mangoes.”

While Andrea brings Italian flavours to Kolkata, he has embraced Bengali food at home. “My mother-in-law cooks for me. I eat everything she makes, from dal to biryani,” he shared.