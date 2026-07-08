No wheat, full treat: Gluten-free desserts to try in Kolkata

A satisfying dessert does not always need to be made with flour to be indulgent. Across Kolkata, chefs are reimagining classic desserts with gluten-free ingredients, creating decadent cakes, mousses and tropical treats that are delicious without using any wheat.
Thai Mango Rice
This Thai favourite from Cove Community Bar is a dish featuring sticky rice with ripe seasonal mangoes and sweet coconut milk for a dessert that is also dairy-free. The creamy coconut and juicy mango make it a satisfying gluten-free dish.
Address: Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani
Pocket pinch: Rs 799
Vegan Chocolate Mousse
La Soiree's plant-based chocolate mousse is made with silken tofu, coconut milk, Agar Agar, invert sugar, vegan chocolate and bean syrup. It is a smooth, airy dessert that is vegan and gluten-free.
Address: 234/3A, AJC Bose Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore
Pocket pinch: Rs 400 plus tax
Twice Baked Flourless Chocolate Cake
Made with premium Belgian dark chocolate, this flourless cake by Artsy Coffee & Culture is dense, rich and very chocolatey. It has a fudgy texture and deep cocoa flavour, making it a perfect choice for chocolate lovers looking for a gluten-free option in dessert.
Address: 230B, AJC Bose Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore
Pocket pinch: Rs 355
Daab Delight
At Bonne Femme, Bengal's love for tender coconut is celebrated with a refreshing dessert. Fresh cottage cheese is blended with sweet, tender coconut flesh and coconut water and is being served inside a natural daab shell. Very Instagrammable too!
Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue
Pocket pinch: Rs 220
Chocolate Pebble
Yauatcha's signature dessert, chocolate pebble layers single-origin dark chocolate, brownie, chocolate liquid and caramelised white chocolate, paired with crème fraîche sorbet. The result is a dessert with contrasting textures and distinct chocolate flavours.
Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall Park Circus, 33, Syed Amir Ali Ave
Pocket pinch: Rs 655
Belgian Chocolate Pastry
Prepared without wheat, this pastry at YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata uses gram flour and almond flour. It creates a moist sponge soaked in rich Belgian chocolate ganache. It delivers all the indulgence of a classic chocolate pastry while remaining gluten-free.
Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge
Pocket pinch: Rs 525
Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse
Scarlet's silky chocolate mousse is another must-try dessert. It is infused with roasted hazelnuts and finished with a delicate crunch. It is light in texture but rich in flavour. It offers the perfect balance of intense cocoa and toasted nuts.
Address: 4, Robinson Street
Pocket pinch: Rs 200 plus GST
The Coffee Bean
Coffee lovers will appreciate this elegant dessert from Garden Cafe that layers an intense dark roast coffee mousse with notes of caramel and roasted nuts. Finished with a dark chocolate rocher coating, it delivers bold coffee flavours with a luxurious, silky texture.
Address: Street no: 690, near tank no: 12, AA II, D, Rajarhat
Pocket pinch: Rs 140