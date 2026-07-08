No wheat, full treat: Gluten-free desserts to try in Kolkata

A satisfying dessert does not always need to be made with flour to be indulgent. Across Kolkata, chefs are reimagining classic desserts with gluten-free ingredients, creating decadent cakes, mousses and tropical treats that are delicious without using any wheat.

Thai Mango Rice

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This Thai favourite from Cove Community Bar is a dish featuring sticky rice with ripe seasonal mangoes and sweet coconut milk for a dessert that is also dairy-free. The creamy coconut and juicy mango make it a satisfying gluten-free dish.

Address: Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Pocket pinch: Rs 799

Vegan Chocolate Mousse

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La Soiree's plant-based chocolate mousse is made with silken tofu, coconut milk, Agar Agar, invert sugar, vegan chocolate and bean syrup. It is a smooth, airy dessert that is vegan and gluten-free.

Address: 234/3A, AJC Bose Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Pocket pinch: Rs 400 plus tax

Twice Baked Flourless Chocolate Cake

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Made with premium Belgian dark chocolate, this flourless cake by Artsy Coffee & Culture is dense, rich and very chocolatey. It has a fudgy texture and deep cocoa flavour, making it a perfect choice for chocolate lovers looking for a gluten-free option in dessert.

Address: 230B, AJC Bose Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Pocket pinch: Rs 355

Daab Delight

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At Bonne Femme, Bengal's love for tender coconut is celebrated with a refreshing dessert. Fresh cottage cheese is blended with sweet, tender coconut flesh and coconut water and is being served inside a natural daab shell. Very Instagrammable too!

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue

Pocket pinch: Rs 220

Chocolate Pebble

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Yauatcha's signature dessert, chocolate pebble layers single-origin dark chocolate, brownie, chocolate liquid and caramelised white chocolate, paired with crème fraîche sorbet. The result is a dessert with contrasting textures and distinct chocolate flavours.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall Park Circus, 33, Syed Amir Ali Ave

Pocket pinch: Rs 655

Belgian Chocolate Pastry

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Prepared without wheat, this pastry at YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata uses gram flour and almond flour. It creates a moist sponge soaked in rich Belgian chocolate ganache. It delivers all the indulgence of a classic chocolate pastry while remaining gluten-free.

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge

Pocket pinch: Rs 525

Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse

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Scarlet's silky chocolate mousse is another must-try dessert. It is infused with roasted hazelnuts and finished with a delicate crunch. It is light in texture but rich in flavour. It offers the perfect balance of intense cocoa and toasted nuts.

Address: 4, Robinson Street

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 plus GST

The Coffee Bean

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Coffee lovers will appreciate this elegant dessert from Garden Cafe that layers an intense dark roast coffee mousse with notes of caramel and roasted nuts. Finished with a dark chocolate rocher coating, it delivers bold coffee flavours with a luxurious, silky texture.

Address: Street no: 690, near tank no: 12, AA II, D, Rajarhat

Pocket pinch: Rs 140