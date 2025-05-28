Summer drinks damaging skin and teeth? Here’s how you can enjoy that mojito without worry

Your go-to summer drink could be damaging your skin, teeth, and overall health. But should you entirely do away with those hard-to-resist fruity mocktails and refreshing mojito to lead a healthy life? Not really, say experts.

My Kolkata reached out to city-based dermatologists and dentists to find the best hacks that allow you to enjoy summer coolers without compromising on your health.

Summer sips and skin struggles

Alcohol is known as a dehydrator, and in the summer heat, its effects can be even more pronounced. Dr Debasish Biswas, senior aesthetic physician and trainer, warns that combining alcohol with heat exposure is a recipe for skin distress.

“Alcohol strips the skin of moisture, reducing its elasticity and making it more prone to dryness and sensitivity. This can lead to premature ageing, dark circles, and even flare-ups of rosacea or acne,” he explained.

But it’s not just the booze. Sugary mixers and citrus juices common in summer drinks can compound the problem, increasing inflammation and making skin more vulnerable to UV damage. Over time, this can result in pigmentation, wrinkles, and a dull complexion.

So, what are the precautions for these cocktail-induced skin issues? Biswas emphasises the importance of hydration and smart skincare choices. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Use SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming,” he advised.

To replenish lost moisture, ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera are particularly effective. “These hydrate the skin and soothe inflammation,” he added. Gentle, fragrance-free cleansers and rich moisturisers that lock in hydration are also essential during the hotter months.

Reversing the damage

For those already noticing signs of skin damage, in-clinic treatments can offer some relief. Biswas suggests options like laser photofacials, chemical peels such as yellow or glycolic peels, and non-invasive procedures like oxygen facials or PRP therapy. “The right treatment depends on your skin type and concerns, so a professional consultation is key before starting any procedure,” he noted.

But prevention is better than cure. If you are keen to enjoy your summer drinks without sacrificing your skin, Biswas offers a simple guideline: “Balance is crucial. Stay well-hydrated with water, coconut water, or herbal teas. And remember, alcohol and sugar are best consumed in moderation if you want to maintain a healthy glow.”

When sweet turns sour for your smile

While your skin bears the external signs of damage, your teeth might be taking a quieter but equally serious hit. Dr Moon Chattaraj, a prosthodontist at AM Medical Centre, points out that acidic and sugary beverages are a direct threat to tooth enamel, the protective outer layer of your teeth. “Enamel doesn’t regenerate. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good,” she warned.

Sugary and citrus-based drinks gradually wear down this enamel, creating microscopic holes and exposing the underlying dentine, which has the nerve endings. “This is what causes tooth sensitivity. And when bacteria feed on the residual sugar left on the teeth, it leads to plaque buildup, bad breath, and eventually cavities or gum disease,” Chattaraj said.

Contrary to popular belief, sipping through a straw doesn't necessarily protect your teeth from acidic erosion. “The drink still mixes with saliva and coats your mouth. The enamel will still be exposed to the acids,” she clarified.

Recognising the warning signs

If your teeth have suddenly become more sensitive or if you have noticed a fuzzy coating on their surface, it may be time to rethink your beverage choices. Chattaraj lists sensitivity, halitosis (bad breath), and visible plaque as early red flags. Ignoring them can lead to more severe dental issues down the road.

Her advice for maintaining a summer-ready smile is straightforward but consistent: brush twice a day for at least three minutes using the correct technique, rinse your mouth after every meal, and use an antiseptic mouthwash like chlorhexidine twice a week. “And don’t skip your annual dental scaling. It’s vital for removing tartar buildup and maintaining gum health,” she added.

Sip smarter this summer

So, should you swear off summer drinks entirely? Not necessarily. Enjoyment and health can coexist with little mindfulness, experts say. Stick to hydrating alternatives like ice water, herbal teas, or unsweetened coconut water. If you do indulge, follow it up with a rinse or a glass of water to reduce the acid's lingering effects on your teeth and skin.