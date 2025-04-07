No bots at the table: How Kolkata restaurants are going hi-tech while keeping the ‘human touch’

Walk into some of Kolkata’s finest restaurants today, and behind the scenes, you’ll find kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art tools that ensure precision and efficiency with a touch of culinary theatrics.

Restaurants in the city are increasingly adopting cutting-edge kitchen technology to enhance efficiency and creativity, all while keeping the ‘human touch’.

One area where most city restaurants draw the line is robots replacing people as servers. Some eateries in West Bengal, including Mother’s Hut in Krishnanagar and We Madam in Kolkata, have introduced the feature. Seeing a machine gliding across the floor, taking orders, and delivering plates is truly fascinating. But while the novelty draws curiosity, many diners — and restaurateurs — feel that it takes away the personal connection.

The debate echoes a larger conversation happening in the creative world. Comparing Hayao Miyazaki’s deeply emotional, hand-drawn animations to AI-generated visuals that lack soul, Kolkata’s restaurateurs believe that dining, too, is an experience that thrives on warmth and personal connection — something robots cannot replicate. My Kolkata spoke to restaurateurs and managers of Kolkata restaurants to know their views.

Where gadgets score

Tech-backed kitchen equipment like sous vide machine, which can be used to cook meats in their own juices in a vacuum-packed pouch, can help in precision when cooking iStock

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge general manager Glen Dsouza highlights how modern gadgets elevate both food and beverages. “The sous vide machine allows us to maintain precise temperature control, ensuring meats are cooked to perfection. We also use a foaming machine for delicate textures and a smoking machine to infuse unique flavours into our cocktails. Our bubble maker adds a theatrical touch and some drama to the dining experience.”

Urvika Kanoi, owner of The Daily, shares a similar approach. “We use a dehydrator, state-of-the-art ovens, and ISI guns that aerate ingredients. Our coffee machine, originally imported from Italy, plays a crucial role in delivering a balanced, non-acidic brew. While the magic lies in the hands of the barista, having the right machine ensures precision in every pour.”

At Ministry of Kebabs, of Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, innovation comes in a glass, with their signature cocktails, says Akash Bansal, director of operations. “Our smoky cocktails, created using advanced techniques, add a touch of theater to the dining experience. We believe in blending tradition with modern techniques to offer guests something unique.”

Gizmos like smoking machines, froth machines and bubble makers can add a touch of drama to the dining experience iStock

Why robots are a no-no

Despite embracing technology in the kitchen, most city restaurateurs reject the idea of robots as servers. The reason? The irreplaceable warmth and personalisation that human interaction brings to dining.

“Robots and AI will play a role in hospitality, especially in backend operations, but the essence of great service lies in human warmth. A well-trained team can create memorable experiences that technology simply cannot,” says Dsouza.

Bansal echoes the sentiment. “Hospitality is all about human connection. While automation can assist efficiency, replacing people with robots would strip away the heart of true hospitality,” he says.

While robots serving food might be interesting to watch, nothing can replace the personalised attention and hospitality provided by people iStock

For Prateek Didwania, owner of PICO and Snacking, dining is about conversation and connection. “We offer an experience, not just food. Our servers engage with guests, recommending dishes based on their preferences. In today’s AI-driven world, we are losing the essence of real human conversation. That’s why I still prefer hardcopy menus over digital ones — flipping through pages, like reading a book, creates a sensory experience that a screen cannot match,” he says.

Kanoi is equally firm in her stance about no robots. “Dining out should feel warm and personal, not clinical. A server can understand your preferences, accommodate customisations, and add a human touch to your meal. We are also one of the largest employers in the world, and it’s unfair to replace jobs with robots when we have a responsibility to support livelihoods,” she says.