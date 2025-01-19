Go zesty with these orange-based recipes, peeled from Instagram

You know it is the season for oranges when you see them in your tiffin boxes and picnic baskets. Rich in Vitamin C, this citrus fruit is loved by all. As we peel and enjoy the fruit as it is, there are many recipes that can be elevated with oranges. From desserts to savoury treats — a squeeze of orange juice or the pulp can add a tangy and zesty flavour profile. As the orange season prepares to say goodbye in a few weeks, My Kolkata picks some recipes from Instagram reels to try.

Bengali-style orange flavoured Kheer

The idea of putting oranges in kheer might be a little uncommon. But in Bengal, there is something called Kheer Komola or Komla Lebur Payesh. It is a traditional winter delicacy. The sweet-and-ripe orange pulp is added to the milk. The milk is first boiled and thickened and then cooled to room temperature before the orange is added. This prevents the milk from curdling when it comes in contact with the citrus. Have you tried it yet? If not, then check out this recipe by @sanjanatries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orange tea cake — but make it eggless

Orange tea cakes pair well with your evening time coffee or chai. This eggless teacake by @iamtarneet can be stored for weeks and relished when you crave a zesty treat. The loaf has a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Soft and perfectly moist, you can make it with only a few ingredients that are easily available. If you are looking for a different cake flavour, moving away from the usual vanilla and chocolate, this is the one for you.





After lemon tea, you should try orange tea

If you love lemon tea, you must try orange tea. This tea is sweet and refreshing with a beautiful blended aroma of tea leaves and orange juice. The pulp is boiled with tea and dripped slowly through the orange peel. A little honey or jaggery adds to the sweetness. @lakshay.singhal01 shares a step-by-step recipe. This is a perfect winter morning drink and you should try it once.





Don’t miss this Nepali Sandheko Suntala

Why only desserts? Did you know that you can make a tangy and spicy chaat with oranges? Sandheko Suntala is a Nepali chaat made with orange pulp. The pulp is carefully removed from the fruit without mashing it. Then a mix of spices is added and relished. All citrus lovers must try this. This recipe can be made with both sour and sweet oranges. Get the full recipe from @chefjaspreet.singh’s reel.





Crispy cauliflower, but with orange

It is time for a savoury recipe with oranges. While orange chicken has become quite popular in recent years, have you ever thought of making a vegetarian version? @aruna_vijay_masterchef whips up the recipe with cauliflower, making it a crispy, zesty and addictive dish. Sprinkled with sesame, this is a starter you’d love to call comfort food. The kick of orange and the spices blend to make a dish that can easily compete with the chicken version any day!

Fresh orange jello dessert in minutes!

Got too many oranges from the market? Don’t know what to do with them? Then you must try this sweet treat. @shaheentsyed makes an orange jelly pudding that is ready in just five minutes. You don’t even need agar agar powder for this recipe. Soft and jiggly, these bite-sized puddings boast flavours of orange and coconut. While the adults love it, the children will also gobble them down. You can even store it for a few weeks.



