At their 100th meet, Kolkata Food Fanatics celebrate the culinary diversity of the city

On a bright Sunday afternoon, 25 food enthusiasts gathered at AMPM, Park Street, to celebrate their shared love for food. Kolkata Food Fanatics (KFF), one of the city’s oldest food communities, marked its 11th anniversary and its 100th meet on March 16, 2025. Founded in 2014, KFF brings together passionate food lovers to explore and celebrate Kolkata’s vibrant culinary landscape. My Kolkata joined the celebration to know about the community and its journey.

Who are the Kolkata Food Fanatics?

The first KFF meet on March 9, 2014, at Edesia

KFF was founded in 2014 by Rukshana A Kapadia, Rahul Arora and Samit Roychoudhury. The idea took shape after a Zomato foodies’ meet-up inspired them to create their own community. Starting with just 10 members, the first KFF meet was held on March 9, 2014, at Edesia over brunch. Over the years, KFF has grown into a close-knit group, with an invite-only membership capped at 25 members.

“What began as a small gathering of like-minded food lovers has now evolved into a vibrant collective, marking 100 meets — a testament to Kolkata’s evolving gastronomic charm and KFF’s unwavering enthusiasm,” said Kapadia.

What does KFF do?

The administrators of the group include (L-R) Shubham Nandi, Rukshana A. Kapadia, Aerica Sardar, Suneha Saha, Ritika Jaiswal, and Rahul Arora

KFF is more than just a food club. From fine dining and café visits to food walks and intimate potlucks, the group explores the city’s diverse food culture. “Before food vloggers created a hype about Zakaria Street, we started a Ramzan walk 11 years back. We have potlucks on terraces, which are very intimate. It is like a family. We also used to have a cake-mixing ceremony before Christmas at my house. If I have to explain what KFF to me is, then it is my baby. We began with only one vision — that was to celebrate food,” recalled Rahul Arora.

Membership protocols

The group follows strict membership protocols: attending monthly meets is mandatory, costs are shared equally, and members must check in on social media to organically promote venues. Missing two consecutive meets without a valid reason results in stepping down. One can become a member of KFF by invitation only.

Of the founding members, Kapadia, Arora, Suneha Saha, Ankur Banik, Sayak Kundu and Tarun Nawalgarhia are still a part of KFF. The only time KFF missed its meetings was during the Covid lockdown. Soon after, Rukshana and Rahul decided to invite Suneha, Ritika Jaiswal, Aerica Sardar and Shubham Nandi to become the administrators to nurture the KFF family.

KFF celebrated its 100th meet by cutting a cake at AMPM

The members come from diverse backgrounds — doctors, chartered accountants, fashion designers, chefs, photographers, entrepreneurs, and corporate professionals — all united by a shared love for food.

For Suneha Saha, KFF is “a bunch of like-minded, crazy food lovers who have become family.” Shubham Nandi added, “It’s not just about the places we visit but about learning, sharing, and experiencing food together.”

The 100th meet featured a sumptuous lunch at AMPM Kolkata with dim sums, sushi, pizza and more, paired with cocktails and mocktails

Ritika Jaiswal, who joined KFF as a teenager, called it a life-changing experience. “Every meet has been a learning opportunity, from trying different cuisines to experimenting with new dining concepts,” she said.

As KFF moves forward, the group remains committed to exploring, savouring, and celebrating the ever-evolving food scene of Kolkata.