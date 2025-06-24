Eat more, pay less: Kolkata street treats with a gourmet twist

Kolkata’s street food is no more about bhel puri, phuchka and rolls. It has gone beyond to explore different cuisines and even fusion food. From north to south, the city has food carts and stalls selling everything from cheesecakes, kebabs and more. Here are five places in the City of Joy where My Kolkata stopped by for some fancy lip-smacking delights.

Shawbuns from Shawarma Walla

If you love Sharwarma, you will need to try Shawbuns from Shawarma Walla. Shawbun is a Middle Eastern-style Shawarma Bun available in different varieties like melted chicken, double chicken, classic chicken, spicy chicken, and peri peri chicken. Shawbun is a soft, round flatbread. Light, airy, and slightly chewy, it perfectly holds juicy grilled meat, fresh vegetables, pickles, and sauces like tahini or garlic toum. Baked at high temperatures, a pocket is made making it ideal for stuffing. Its mild flavour complements the spices of shawarma, making it a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine.

Pocket pinch: Rs 139

Address: 34, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Bhowanipore

Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake from Kake Makhbiz

Kake Makhbiz’s Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake is a decadent treat for dessert lovers. Rich, creamy cheesecake sits atop a buttery Biscoff biscuit base, layered with a generous dollop of Lotus Biscoff spread. The caramelised flavour of the biscuits perfectly complements the smooth cream cheese, offering a balance of sweetness and spice. Topped with crumbled Biscoff cookies, this indulgent dessert melts in your mouth and leaves you craving another bite.

Pocket pinch: Rs 129 per slice

Address: Mother’s Wax Museum, Bus Stop, Service Road, Action Area I, New Town

Kebabs from Kebbab Chai

The entry of kebabs into the Kolkata street food scene has been happening for the past decade. From the gullies of Zakaria Street, the meaty treats travelled to other parts of the city. One such place is Kebbab Chai. The kebabs here are grilled to perfection. Whether you choose chicken, mutton or paneer, each kebab is marinated in aromatic spices and herbs, offering a smoky, charred flavour. Served hot with mint chutney, onions and lemon wedges, these kebabs make for a perfect evening snack.

Pocket pinch: Rs 230 onwards

Address: 104, Bosepukur Purba Para Road, Sarat Park, Bosepukur, Kasba

Cheesy Corndog at Bento

Bento’s Cheesy Corndog is the perfect snack for Korean culture enthusiasts, cheese and street food lovers. A juicy sausage is wrapped in gooey mozzarella cheese, coated in a crispy golden batter and deep-fried to perfection. Each bite offers a crunchy exterior with a molten, stretchy cheese pull inside, making it utterly irresistible. Drizzled with mustard and ketchup, this corndog is a fun, satisfying treat perfect for casual munching.

Pocket pinch: Rs 99

Address: 56, Central Road, Bidhanpally, Jadavpur

KFC-style fried chicken at Esplanade

Esplanade’s KFC-style fried chicken is crunchy and juicy. Coated in a perfectly seasoned, crispy batter, the chicken is fried till golden brown, locking in its tenderness and succulence. Each piece offers the classic crispy-crunch with hints of pepper, garlic, and paprika.

Pocket pinch: Rs 80 per piece

Address: Opposite Anadi Cabin at Esplanade