Matcha madness: How Kolkata cafes and restaurants are experimenting with the Japanese tea

Matcha has made its way from Japanese tea ceremonies to Kolkata cafes, thanks to viral Instagram reels. Whether whisked into a creamy latte or swirled into ice cream, matcha’s earthy flavour and vibrant hue are making it a favourite among Kolkatans. Here’s how cafés and restaurants in the city are riding the matcha wave.

Perfect Matcha-a from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Head to Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf for a decadent drink. Their Perfect Matcha-a is a rich matcha blend with smooth flavours of French vanilla, topped with whipped cream and cookie crumble.

Pocket pinch: Rs 325 + taxes (small); Rs 375 + taxes (regular)

Berry Matcha Bubble Tea by Burma Burma, Kolkata

Boba tea fans must try the Berry Matcha Bubble Tea. Made with an exotic concoction of matcha tea, raspberry purée, milk, and tapioca pearls, this a milky treat with pleasant surprises in every sip.

Pocket pinch: Rs 380 plus taxes

Matcha Latte Hot by The Red Bari

Indulge in a hot cup of Matcha Latte at The Red Bari. This sweet, frothy and creamy Japanese tea drink blends Matcha powder, milk and water to create a warm hug in a mug. Vegans can opt for dairy-free milk like almond and oat milk.

Pocket pinch: Rs 290

Green Tea Matcha Vegan & Sugar Free by Minus 30

Dig into Green Tea Matcha Vegan & Sugar Free ice cream from Minus 30. This creamy guilt-free frozen treat is going to satiate all your matcha cravings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 254

Matcha White Chocolate Cookie (Ny Style) by The Buttercream Co.

Imagine a chunky, gooey cookie in matcha flavour. The imagination turns into reality at The Buttercream Co.. Oozing with Van Houten white chocolate chunks, this matcha cookie is a must-try.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150

Mango Matcha Pastry by Starbucks

Indulge in a tropical mango mousse cake layered with a matcha vanilla sponge at any outlet of Starbucks. Each spoon of this dessert is filled with the subtle goodness of matcha.

Pocket pinch: Rs 320

Address: Any outlet of Starbucks

Strawberry Matcha Latte from Cafe 82

Settling for a simple matcha latte is never disappointing. The sweet fusion of fresh strawberries and ceremonial matcha is a refreshing delight.

Pocket pinch: Rs 382

Coconut Matcha from The Daily

Savour the earthy taste of matcha blended with a nutty flavour of coconut at The Daily.

Pocket pinch: Rs 335

Sun-kissed mango matcha latte from Karma Kettle

Indulge in season’s special alphonso mango puree layered with delicious vanilla matcha latte with chunks of mango and chia seed at Karma Kettle.

Pocket pinch: Rs 250