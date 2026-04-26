Young designers envision how they would decorate a one-bedroom home

There are various ways one can decorate, design and envision the interiors of one’s house. In a city like Kolkata, with its blazing summers and drenching monsoon, sustainable architecture, colour palettes and space inside apartments become important for healthy living.

My Kolkata spoke with young interior designers from NIF Global Salt Lake at their annual event, Infusio 2026, and got to know their insights into the various ways a 1 BHK house can become a home.

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Abhishek Bagh dreams of decorating a one-bedroom apartment with more greenery than furniture.

“I will make my one-bedroom apartment very cosy. If my client is a nature lover, then I decorate it with plants, airier spaces, more nature vibes like an open area where they can see the skies, preferably with a skylight,” said Bagh.

Zahra Fatima wants to keep the interior colours towards cooler shades in a small apartment.

“I will keep the interior in light colours so that the room looks bigger, as it makes a huge difference. And I will keep a queen-size bed because it's the perfect size and two people can sleep on it. And I will try keeping foldable things there because it saves space and is very easy to use,” said Fatima.

Kripa Bhattacharya wants to design a space that is peaceful and calm to live in.

“I would always use pastel colours, and keep the aesthetics minimalist to avoid clutter,” said Bhattacharya.

Drishita Kole and Sumana Gazi designed a bookshelf with a wooden log, aiming for sustainable design.

“This design is not just for a bookshelf; we can make a coffee table or a centre table using the same technique,” said Kole.

“We aim for unique, one of a kind sustainable designs for the interior décor. The designs are lightweight, easy to carry and move and very cost effective to make,” said Gazi.

“Along with proper lighting and interior design, the furniture made of newspapers, wall putti and cardboard, are eye-catching amid mass produced furniture in homes,” added Kole.