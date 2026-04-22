Kolkata Police restrict bike movement, pillion riding ahead of polls, curbs from April 27

Kolkata Police imposed a set of restrictions on the use of motorcycles across the city and adjoining areas under its jurisdiction, including parts of South 24 Parganas, to ensure a peaceful Assembly election.

The order, issued by commissioner of Police Ajay Nand following a communication from the chief electoral oOfficer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, will come into effect from 6am on April 27 and remain in force till the completion of the election process.

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From April 27, no motorbike rallies will be allowed. Night riding has been prohibited between 6pm and 6am for all two-wheelers, with exceptions only for emergencies such as medical needs.

Police have said that anyone requiring exemption must obtain written permission from their local police station. Violations of the order will invite legal action under relevant provisions.

“Commercial bikes, and app-based bike services will have to take a written permission from their local police stations to travel during the prohibition period. Special emergencies like medical and food supply will be exempted depending on the permit issued by the police stations,” said Lalbazar control room.

During the day, between 6am and 6pm, pillion riding will not be permitted except for essential purposes. These include medical emergencies, family functions and activities like dropping or picking up schoolchildren.

“The restrictions will be imposed only 48 hours ahead of the second phase of the Assembly Elections,” said a Kolkata police official.

A relaxation has been announced for polling day on April 29. Family pillion riding will be allowed between 6am and 6pm to facilitate voting and other essential needs.

“We have been instructed to not go out without any emergency call,” said Muhammed Manu, secretary of Ola Uber driver’s union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Officers-in-charge across police stations have been directed to ensure strict compliance by the Kolkata Police and the Electoral Commission.

"Vote, vote, vote. Don't people have any other work?" fumed a visibly angry bike taxi driver in central Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.