National Radio Day: Why RJ-ing remains a dream profession for many Kolkata youths

Once the heartbeat of almost every Kolkata household, radio today stands at the crossroads of nostalgia and neglect. Its timeless programmes — from Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahalaya chants to late-night request shows — are slowly becoming a relic in an era dominated by smartphones and social media.

But, for some, radio is still relevant, loved and needed. On the occasion of National Radio Day, August 20, My Kolkata spoke to four such Kolkatans who still associate radio with a unique and irreplaceable charm. These aspiring RJs share a common belief — it’s high time we revive radio for the younger generations.

‘Radio is immortal’

For Ratna Mondal, who works as a school teacher, radio has lost some of its popularity with the rise of technology, but charm remains for true enthusiasts. “The legacy can never die. In my family, listening to the radio is still a daily ritual,” she said.

Mondal emphasised the irreplaceability of radio with respect to certain occasions. “With Mahalaya approaching, we could easily turn to YouTube, but the experience of tuning in on the radio carries a timeless magic that nothing else can replace.”

Mondal never had any formal training to become an RJ, but she still feels drawn to radio’s glamour and glory. “I am a teacher now but if I ever get the chance, becoming an RJ would be my first priority,” she said.

— Ratna Mondal, 27

‘The radio culture should be retained and revived’

Subhajit Das, who still dreams of becoming an RJ, highlighted the need to revive and retain the culture of listening to the radio. “Today’s youngsters are so absorbed in smartphones and reels that their attention spans have shrunk. Earlier, we would eagerly wait for our favourite radio shows, for instance, Sunday Suspense, which aired only on Sundays. But now, the thrill of waiting is gone and with that the habit of listening to the radio has slowly declined.”

Das works as a software engineer now. He also runs a YouTube channel of his own. However, his childhood dream of becoming an RJ is still very much alive.

“I still want to become an RJ. I believe exclusive shows, proper advertising and innovative marketing will go a long way,” he said.

“I have always wanted to be an RJ. Unfortunately, due to familial pressure, I had to choose a more conventional career — yet my dream remains alive,” Das concluded.

— Subhajit Das, 23

‘Radio is the springboard for a creative mind’

Twenty-four-year-old Shirin Saba grew up listening to the radio, as there was no cable connection at her home. Today, she recalls how it enabled her to relate to things differently from her friends. “Radio was my constant companion in my childhood, and it shaped my perspective in a very different way. While my friends were glued to cartoons, I listened to my favourite RJs and I found that my concentration and faculty of imagination were sharper than theirs.”

Shirin believes radio nurtures creativity. “Social media today delivers everything instantly. However, in doing so, it robs us of our chance to visualise and analyse things in our own way. Radio promotes individuality. It is the springboard of a creative mind,” she said.

Shirin added that she has always admired RJs and voice artists. Though she is preparing for competitive exams now, she would like to become an RJ one day.

“I trained in recitation, performed on stage, and always wanted to showcase my communication skills as an RJ. I still want to. More importantly, I want to revive the radio culture by addressing issues that mainstream media often overlook,” she said.

— Shirin Saba, 24

‘Still believe in the charm of radio’

According to Ayus Mukherjee, radio is slowly becoming a fading relic of the past tinted with nostalgia. Radio sets are gathering dust at home and the traditional way of radio jockeying has perhaps become obsolete, he said.

“If you want to build a career with your voice, being an RJ is no longer the first option — it was 15 to 20 years ago, but not today. I have taken part in a few radio plays, so I still believe in the charm of radio and would love to be an RJ,” he added.

Ayus, who currently works as an AI development associate, stressed the need to reinvent the medium. “For radio and RJs to regain their old popularity, we have to renew interest and popularise the medium again. Today, it has been reduced to a fragment of our rich heritage, and that is not helping,” he said.

— Ayus Mukherjee, 24

‘RJ-ing a dream job for many, not a dying art’

RJ Arijit of 91.9 Friends FM said radio continues to be a dream job among youngsters with many aspiring RJs actively looking for opportunities. “We cannot ignore the digital explosion which presently we are all a part of. But at the same time, radio builds a one-on-one personal connection. On the radio, we live every moment. So, to build up a more human and a personal connection, I think radio as a profession or radio as a medium or being a radio jockey, will always be there.”

“Yes, of course, it might have a diversification as we move on with time but as a medium, radio, I don't think it's a dying art. It is going to stay,” said Arijit.

Arijit’s message to aspiring RJs? Be observant and well-read.

“If you don't research, read or analyse enough, I think as an aspiring RJ, you are going to face many challenges in the long run. For any particular profession, you need to read and research,” he added.

RJ Arijit urged aspiring RJs not to feel demotivated because of the increasing popularity of social media apps. Instead, he sees social media as a tool that has given radio an added edge.

“We have to be on social media. Social media is definitely going to give you another edge altogether. Initially, a few years back, radio was all about, you know, a suspense medium where we used to figure out the person through their voice. That has always built up nostalgia and suspense. But at the same time, social media makes everything more accessible. This also gives you a very dynamic side and enables you to put your creativity onto a platter,” he said.

— RJ Arijit Mandal