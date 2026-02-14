Where to watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Kolkata this Sunday

There are cricket matches, and then there is India versus Pakistan. On February 15, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will serve up the most emotionally charged fixture of them all, a clash where every ball feels like a plot twist.

Kolkata is already humming with anticipation as fans look forward to seeing stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam and the much talked about Usman Tariq take to the field. The city’s pubs and cafés are gearing up for an unforgettable evening with big screens, special menus and crowd-driven celebrations that promise the closest thing to stadium energy.

If you want to feel every roar, gasp and last-ball heartbeat, here are the best places to be.

Five Mad Men

Five Mad Men packs February 15 with entertainment starting at 5pm with Mad Anti-Love – Comedy on the Rocks featuring The Grooverz and Bong Short, an anti-Valentine’s breather before the high-voltage cricket kicks in. At 7 pm, the venue shifts into Mad Match Sundays for the India vs Pakistan showdown with a screening setup designed for maximum crowd reactions. Guests can join the Predict & Drink contest where correct predictions qualify for a lucky draw to win a gift, while draught beer towers come with an irresistible 2:1 offer as part of #FiveMadFebruary.

Tickets: Click here

Price for two: Rs 2,000

Location: GP, Electronic Complex, 1st Floor, Omega Building, Bengal Intelligent Park Ltd, Sector V, Bidhannagar

SOCIAL

SOCIAL returns as #DoosraStadium turns match screenings into collective rituals. With India defending the title, the excitement is magnified and the Park Street outlet is ready with big screens, buzzing tables and an atmosphere that builds with every over. Beer buckets of three, six and nine fuel the evening, while shareable platters including the Pakoda Party Platter, Couch Potato Platter and Powerplay Platter keep the cheering uninterrupted. Fans can also take part in the on-ground prediction contest on India matchdays where correct calls earn pints, mocktails or even a bucket of six beers.

Price for two: Rs 1,000 exclusive of tax

Location: BFL, Bangur Estate, 1A Russel Street, Park Street Area

The Irish House

The Irish House at Quest Mall is rolling out ‘Bowled and Beers’ for the big match, turning the evening into a celebration of fan loyalty. Guests reserving tables before 7.30pm get complimentary first-round beers, while the Power Pint Play ensures free fries with every two Budweisers ordered in the first six overs. India supporters will be watching every dropped catch closely thanks to the They Drop, You Drink deal that offers half-price Budweiser whenever the opposition slips up. Predict & Pour invites fans to guess the century-scorer for a Budweiser reward. And those showing up in full India gear may be named Man of the House and enjoy two free beers. The special menu spans loaded potatoes to lamb skewers, supported by beer buckets and kamikaze shot offers.

For reservations: 9073307721

Price for two: Rs 2,000 exclusive of tax

Location: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, 33 Syed Amir Ali Avenue

Canteen Pub and Grub

Canteen Pub and Grub will host a screening of the India vs Pakistan match from 7pm while continuing its Pauwa Offer, which begins at Rs 499. The outlet opens at noon, allowing fans to settle in early for a long and lively build-up. Jerseys, squads of friends and the buzz of pre-match conversations add to a viewing atmosphere tailored for high-tension cricket.

Price for two: Rs 1,500 exclusive of tax

Location: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre 1, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Traffic Gastropub

Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2 brings in a crowd favourite with its Rs 199 flavoured LIITs available through match day. The offer has already become a talking point this season and is set to make the India vs Pakistan screening even more memorable. The match will be shown live from 7pm and the venue encourages fans to show up in jerseys, ready for an evening of boisterous cheering paired with hearty food and upbeat ambience.

Price for two: Rs 1,500 exclusive of tax

Location: 2nd Floor, City Centre 2, Action Area II, New Town

Corridor Bar & Kitchen

Corridor Bar & Kitchen celebrates its birthday month through February with house beer at Rs 100 and four Jägerbombs at Rs 1,000, deals that continue during the India vs Pakistan match screening. Doors open from 2pm, giving fans enough time to settle in ahead of the 7pm start. The open layout and lively crowd make it a comfortable pick for groups looking to enjoy a pocket-friendly yet energetic match night.

Price for two: Rs 1,800 exclusive of tax

Location: Ground Floor, Bangur BFL Estate, 1A Russel Street