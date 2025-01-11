India’s ‘first’ climate change gallery ‘On the Edge?’ opens at Science City

On Saturday, Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the country’s first-of-its-kind state-of-the-art gallery on climate change at Science City, and asked the authorities to replicate it in different parts of the country.

Along with globally known climate agendas such as temperature rise, sea-level rise and erosion, ecosystem damage, biodiversity loss, Sunderbans and its climatic impacts have also been highlighted in the gallery.

Sprawling across 10,000-plus square feet and two storeys, the gallery, titled ‘On the Edge?’, blends cutting-edge technology to highlight key issues of global and local climate change to spread awareness about the issue considered most important by the minister.

“Climate change is the most important issue globally now. This gallery needs to be replicated in various regions, including virtual displays, to maximise its impact and spread awareness,” said Shekhawat at the launch.

The exhibition is divided into three sections — ‘Impact of Climate Change, Why is the Climate Changing?’, ‘Mitigation’ and ‘Adaptation’ — and each section touches on key aspects of the historical, present and future climate crisis. The displays also harp on various evidences, insights, and actionable solutions to educate visitors.

What really stands out in the gallery, literally, is a massive 12ft×24ft LED screen which acts as an interactive centrepiece. Various displays also showcase simulations, like how the rising sea engulfs a habitation or even human beings.

“Through interactive displays, immersive experiences, and evidence-based storytelling, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the devastating impact of climate change, its human-induced causes, and the critical strategies for mitigation and adaptation,” said A.D. Choudhury, director-general of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

“The completion of the gallery took nearly two years and all the information has been taken from peer reviewed sources, particularly Union environment, forest and climate change department, Nasa and likewise,” said the curator of the museum.

“It’s brilliantly done but issues like impacts on agriculture, health and likewise, might have been showcased,” said an academician who visited the gallery.