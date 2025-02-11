ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic safety week, Valentine's Day shopping and more news from Kolkata in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 11.02.25, 06:42 PM
Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma interacts with school students, carrying placards calling upon bikers to wear helmets, at BBD Bag on Tuesday. Kolkata Traffic Police are observing a road safety week till February 15
Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma interacts with school students, carrying placards calling upon bikers to wear helmets, at BBD Bag on Tuesday. Kolkata Traffic Police are observing a road safety week till February 15

Suvendu Das

Suvendu Das
It’s a mushy-mushy affair at the 30-year-old Shreeram Arcade at Humayun Place near New Market with heart shapes made of red roses, red heart balloons and teddies decorations
It's a mushy-mushy affair at the 30-year-old Shreeram Arcade at Humayun Place near New Market with heart shapes made of red roses, red heart balloons and teddies decorations

Soumyajit Dey

Soumyajit Dey
As a part of Valentine's Week, people around the world are celebrating Promise Day on Tuesday
As a part of Valentine's Week, people around the world are celebrating Promise Day on Tuesday

Amit Datta

Amit Datta
Ahead of Valentine's Day, people were seen shopping from hawkers on the footpath in front of Oberoi Grand
Ahead of Valentine's Day, people were seen shopping from hawkers on the footpath in front of Oberoi Grand

Amit Datta

Amit Datta
A tiger on the kill was caged at Moipeeth-Baikunthapur village of Kultali block in South 24-Parganas district
A tiger on the kill was caged at Moipeeth-Baikunthapur village of Kultali block in South 24-Parganas district

Pintu Mondal

Pintu Mondal

