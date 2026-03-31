Kolkata police announces traffic restrictions for IPL 2026 match days at Eden Gardens

Traffic restrictions will be in force across central Kolkata on multiple dates in April and May for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Traffic Police said in a notification issued on March 31.

The curbs will apply on April 2, 6, 9 and 19, and May 16, 20 and 24. Movement of goods vehicles will be restricted or suspended around the Maidan and Eden Gardens areas from 4pm to 1am the next day on most match days, and from noon to 9pm on April 19. Vehicles bound for Posta market via Strand Road and St. George's Gate Road will be allowed to pass but will not be permitted to stop.

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Key roads, including Khudiram Bose Road, North Brooke Avenue and Gostha Pal Sarani, will be closed to all vehicles during these hours. Parking will be prohibited along several stretches such as Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road and Red Road.

Multiple diversions have been planned for buses, mini buses and private vehicles approaching BBD Bag and Howrah-bound routes. Motorists from south, north and east Kolkata have been advised to follow alternative routes as directed by the traffic police.

No parking will be allowed for taxis and private buses in and around Eden Gardens. The bus stands at Band Stand and Auckland Road will be temporarily shifted.

Commuters have been urged to plan travel accordingly.