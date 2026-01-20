Tara Sutaria attends Sennes Kolkata launch, lauds the brand’s commitment to sustainability

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria attended the launch party of Sennes, the contemporary lifestyle brand from the House of Senco, in Kolkata, on January 16.

Sennes endorses sustainability, responsibility, and refined design, besides expanding House of Senco’s legacy.

While the brand’s LGD (Lab-Grown Diamond) offerings embody sustainable luxury, eco-friendly innovation, and a new-age perspective, its leather range is rooted in responsible sourcing, cruelty-free processes, and environmentally conscious practices. The brand also offers a luxury perfume collection.

The Kolkata launch of Sennes was attended by renowned industry leaders, fashion insiders, media, and prominent city tastemakers.

Speaking at the event, Tara Sutaria shared her association with the brand. She said, “What truly drew me to Sennes is its commitment to sustainability while staying effortlessly stylish. It represents a new generation of luxury that is thoughtful, responsible, and beautifully crafted. I’m delighted to be part of a brand that values both design and purpose.” Speaking about the Kolkata launch, Joita Sen, director – head of Marketing and Designs, House of Senco, said, “Sennes is an expression of modern luxury that is deeply rooted in responsibility and craftsmanship. With this launch in Kolkata, we wanted to create an experience that reflects the soul of the brand — where sustainable innovation, contemporary design, and thoughtful storytelling come together.”

“The launch party was curated to mirror Sennes’ ethos of conscious elegance, celebrating a new-age luxury brand that resonates with today’s mindful consumer while carrying forward the legacy of the House of Senco,” Sen added.