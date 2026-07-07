Single malts take centre stage at whiskey-tasting at ITC Royal Bengal

An intimate gathering of collectors, connoisseurs and tastemakers came together for a curated tasting of Highland single malts at Kolkata’s The Brass Room, ITC Royal Bengal on July 3.

The evening centred on the launch of Glenmorangie The Lasanta 15 Years Old, with guests sampling the new expression alongside Glenmorangie Signet and Ardbeg Ten Years Old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each pour was accompanied by insights into its flavour profile, maturation process and heritage. Its launch completes the brand’s elevated range of The Original 12 Years Old, The Lasanta 15 Years Old and Infinita 18 Years Old.

Sandeep Arora, director, Spiritual Luxury Living, and Gaurav Soneja, Cluster General Manager, ITC Royal Bengal and Sonar, hosted the evening.

“The finest age for a malt is 18 years. That’s where a distiller’s craft tends to reach its peak. Infinita 18 Years Old embodies that idea,” said Sandeep during the tasting session.

“From the smooth Glenmorangie twelve year old to the bold Ardbeg and the celebrated Signet, every pour built anticipation for the evening’s true highlight — the unveiling of the rare Glenmorangie fifteen year old. It was, in every sense, a night worth savouring,” said Soneja.

Tasting the evening’s featured 15-year-old expression, one of the guests said, “It isn’t too sweet, and that’s what I liked about it. It has a very balanced profile.”

Asked what age adds to a pour and how enthusiasts can identify it, Vikram Das, sales head, Moët Hennessy India (West Bengal), said, “It brings more complexity to the expression.”

Explaining why many carry the prefix “Glen”, Das said, “‘Glen’ refers to a valley. Glenmorangie, for instance, translates to ‘valley of tranquillity and peace.’”

The evening also featured a specially curated menu that reimagined familiar Bengali flavours with a contemporary twist.

Kolkata’s iconic jhalmuri (spiced puffed rice) was served as a bite-sized canapé, complete with an edible paper thonga (paper cone), while the main course featured dishes such as prawn idiyappam and mutton rice.

The meal concluded with a dessert crafted around sago, complementing the tasting experience.

Live music by Rachel Collective from Moonrivers rounded off the evening.