Rain to persist in Kolkata as depression keeps south Bengal under a cloud

Kolkata is in for a rainy week as a depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha continues to influence weather conditions across south Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department's bulletin released on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said that heavy rainfall of 7 to 11cm is expected in parts of south Bengal this week. Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next seven days, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on several days.

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The weather system moved west-northwestwards at about 15kmph on Monday morning and is expected to track across Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is expected to sustain rainfall activity across the region.

Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan and Birbhum, are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 50kmph are also forecast over parts of South Bengal. Kolkata has been included in the thunderstorm warning for July 9, while heavy rain is expected over North and South 24 Parganas again on July 10.

In the past 24 hours, Alipore recorded 5cm of rainfall, while Dum Dum and Barrackpore received 3cm each. Authorities have warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption, lightning and damage to vulnerable structures during intense spells of rain.