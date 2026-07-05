From India to the US: Rama Prosad Banerjee’s ‘The Mother Leader’ makes its global debut

Educationist, management thinker and author Professor Dr Rama Prosad Banerjee launched his latest book, The Mother Leader, at the North American Bengali Conference (NABC) 2026 at the Westchester County Center in New York.

Published by Bloomsbury, the book was unveiled in the presence of Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader of the Vedanta Society of New York.

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The Mother Leader introduces the concept of "Mother Leadership", a framework that advocates leadership rooted in empathy, responsibility and long-term thinking, alongside strategic decision-making. The book argues for a shift from traditional leadership models focused primarily on authority and performance to one that prioritises compassion, inclusivity and ethical values.

Drawing on Indian philosophical traditions, Vedic thought and Banerjee's experience in academia and institution building, the book explores how leadership can balance organisational goals with human values.

The launch at NABC 2026 is part of Banerjee's broader effort to bring Indian knowledge systems and value-based leadership principles to a global audience.

Speaking at the event, Banerjee said, "The philosophy of Mother Leadership reminds us that true leadership is not about authority alone, but about nurturing people, inspiring trust and creating lasting value."

Aimed at corporate leaders, educators, policymakers, entrepreneurs and students, The Mother Leader also highlights the growing international interest in Indian approaches to leadership and management.