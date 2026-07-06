Oh Brazil! Kolkata Selecao fans on the Fifa World Cup exit, Neymar's retirement and the road ahead

Brazil’s Fifa World Cup 2026 journey came to an end on Monday after a defeat to Norway, followed by Neymar’s retirement from international football. As heartbreak, frustration and disappointment grip fans across the globe, My Kolkata spoke to a few hardcore supporters in the city to find out what they had to say about the team’s past, present and future.

‘Brazil need to focus on the team, not individuals’

Brazil, from the start of the World Cup, were not so dominating. They lacked the killer instinct. The team, in the latter part, was built around Neymar Jr., but when he got injured, the team didn't fully evolve. Vinicius Jr., Enrick, etc are individually very good players, but lack coordination. Brazil and their players should focus more on the team game rather than the individual to rise again in the future.

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— Pramit Bhattachary, 31, entrepreneur

‘They looked completely lost when it mattered most’

The current team is a shadow of what it used to be. It was agonising to watch Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical execution utterly crumble at the most critical juncture, leaving fans wondering how a team with this much history could look so thoroughly lost. Brazil’s defensive setup didn't just fail, it completely collapsed under the weight of Erling Haaland, whose late double in the 79th and 90th minutes exposed structural vulnerabilities in transition and aerial marking that should have been fixed months ago. Worst of all, they fell back on old habits, relying heavily on an obviously unfit Neymar, who could only manage painful substitute appearances due to a calf injury. It was a heartbreaking admission that this squad suffers from a lack of alternative leadership and tactical flexibility — doomed by a stubborn refusal to pivot when a new direction was desperately needed.

— Amit Sen, 30, anthropologist and researcher

‘Brazil need to rediscover their roots’

Ever since Brazil started following European football styles, their raw flair and touches were gone. Regarding the retirement of Neymar Jr., he had passed his prime long ago. Retiring now will hardly have any effect in the current scenario. This team is full of talent, but the teamwork is missing. They have had immensely talented players in the past, and their board can take help and navigate Brazil back to their past glories. Hoping for the day to come soon. Viva Brazil!

— Arunava Pramanick, 48, service

‘It’s the loss of Brazil's character and belief that hurts the most’

As a Brazil fan since 1994, this was heartbreaking. Losing is one thing, but being outplayed by Norway was shocking. Carlo Ancelotti must take responsibility for the tactical approach. But more worrying is that Brazil seems to have abandoned their identity. Brazil has always been about Joga Bonito, and no World Cup-winning team has succeeded by moving away from its footballing roots. The 2002 heroes watching from the stands would have been devastated. More than the defeat, it's the loss of Brazil's character and belief that hurts the most.

— Ushnish Dastidar, 37, football administrator and former national-level footballer

‘Neymar made me fall in love with football in the first place’

I started supporting Brazil because of Neymar. It's been almost eight years since I became a devoted fan. He has endured countless challenges throughout his career, both mentally and physically. Before this World Cup, his chances of making the squad were uncertain because of a serious injury. But through immense hard work, he fought his way back, determined to return to his prime, and earned his place in the team. But, just like in 2022, it seemed Neymar's World Cup dream was ending in heartbreak once again. After the match, he announced his retirement from international football. I’ll never get to see Neymar wearing the Brazil jersey again — the player who made me fall in love with football in the first place. Last night, I cried for an hour without stopping.

— Srijan Mukherjee, 17, student

‘After 2014, another crushing World Cup defeat’

Watching my team get knocked out of contention for the last 16 years, despite having such a talented squad, is heartbreaking. I wish I had stayed asleep instead of staying up to watch the match. After the 7-1 defeat to Germany in 2014, this feels like the second-most painful loss I've witnessed. Nevertheless, watching Neymar represent Brazil across four World Cups has been a privilege.

— Swagatam Guha, 26, assistant director of food and supplies, government of West Bengal

‘I see Brazil as a phoenix’

As a Brazil supporter, their World Cup exit and Neymar's retirement were truly heartbreaking. Sadly, we have to accept reality. A player as gifted as Neymar deserved a World Cup, but he retires without one. Brazil's biggest problem was poor teamwork throughout the tournament. Despite the coach's tactical approach, football is ultimately decided on the pitch, where the understanding between players was lacking. I also believe letting Bruno take the penalty instead of Vini was a costly mistake. Still, I see Brazil as a phoenix. They have the quality and character to overcome this setback and return stronger in the future.

— Sayan Ghatak, 33, theatrician

‘The pain lingers, but the dream also lives on’

The defeat to Norway shattered a dream that so many of us held close — not just Brazil fans, but anyone who loves the beautiful game. Watching Neymar's World Cup journey come to an end is another heartbreak that transcends team loyalties. Anyone who truly loves football understands this particular kind of emptiness. We celebrate the euphoria of victory, but the truth is that the pain of defeat lingers far longer. It stays with you — heavy, quiet, and unspoken — until the day your team wins again.

But the dream lives on.

— Prithish Roy, 25, sports blogger

‘A legend retires, but the emotion never fades’

Watching this Brazil team is heartbreaking for fans who grew up witnessing Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, and Roberto Carlos. The defeat to Norway exposed a lack of creativity, quality fullbacks, cohesion, and poor game management. Carlo Ancelotti cannot solve these deep-rooted structural issues alone. Brazil must rebuild its identity, develop stronger midfielders and fullbacks, and rediscover the hunger and discipline that once made the Seleção unstoppable.

— Debayan Dutta, 28, Software Engineer