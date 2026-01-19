Saif Ali Khan lights up Kolkata at Young Leaders Forum 2025–26 closing event

Kolkata witnessed the finale of the Young Leaders Forum (YLF) 2025–26, an evening that brought together emerging leaders, industry figures and cultural conversation under one roof.

The event was hosted by joint chairs Sagar Agarwal and Pratiik Jalan and featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the evening’s special guest.

The audience, numbering over 400, listened as Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about leadership, creativity, staying relevant, and finding balance in demanding careers.

What began as a conversation took an unexpected turn when he picked up a guitar and played Smoke on the Water. The impromptu performance drew applause across the room and became one of the night’s most memorable moments.

The gathering also highlighted the forum’s connection across generations.

The first ladies, Natasha Agarwal and Akriti Jalan, alongside senior figures such as Keshav Bhajanka, Parthiv Neotia, Dr Rajeev Singh, members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and several former YLF chairs were present.

Their presence added a sense of continuity, linking established leadership with the next generation of voices.

“The closing was not merely a celebration, but a reflection of YLF’s growing stature as one of India’s most influential leadership platforms—culminating a year defined by scale, substance, and unforgettable moments,” said the joint chairs.