Regional Passport Office in Kolkata to hold Passport Adalats across January to clear backlog

The Regional Passport Office in Kolkata will organise a series of Passport Adalats through January to expedite the scrutiny and processing of long-pending passport applications. The special sessions, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, are scheduled on 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 29 January 2026, and will be held at the RPO’s office premises in the city.

Each Passport Adalat is expected to accommodate up to 800 applicants in a day, with appointments spread across five time slots between 9.30am and 5.30pm. Officials said the initiative is aimed at easing pressure on routine passport services while offering applicants a one-time opportunity to resolve document-related issues that have delayed their applications.

Appointments will be strictly slot-based and entry into the premises will be allowed only 15 minutes before the allotted time. Applicants arriving outside their assigned date or slot will not be permitted entry. To manage the heavy footfall and limited resources, all telephone enquiries and walk-in services will remain suspended on the designated Adalat dates.

Applicants must carry the original appointment letter clearly marked “Passport Adalat” and stamped for walk-in entry. All original documents relevant to the application, along with one set of self-attested photocopies, are mandatory. Aadhaar card holders have been advised to bring either their e-Aadhaar or the UIDAI-issued PVC card. In cases involving minors, both parents are advised to be present with their identity documents and passports, if already issued.

Officials have cautioned that the Passport Adalat is a one-time facility for pending cases. Applications may be closed without further notice if applicants fail to attend or if documents are found incomplete or incorrect. Applicants have therefore been urged to prepare carefully and make full use of the opportunity to ensure timely processing of their passports.