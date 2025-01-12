Rambo Circus enthralls with acrobatics, juggling and LED acts
Unique experience of watching a circus in the comfort of an air-conditioned auditorium
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 12.01.25, 05:39 PM
The aerial rope act is one of the showpieces of Rambo Circus. The agile and nimble Cristina also opens the show with a candle contortion act. The circus has been drawing kids of all ages at its shows in Science City since Friday
All images by Soumyajit Dey
The Manipuri Super Tigers performed some gravity-defying stunts and presented a few spectacular formations, always with a smile on their faces
The acrobats also had the audience holding its breath with it amazing skipping skills
The Illuminati dance crew from Mumbai and its LED dance was a showstopper. As Bollywood hits from ‘Tamma tamma’ to ‘Natu natu’ rang out in the pitch-dark hall, the LED dancers amazed with their performance. The shows also featured a Laser Man
A group of cyclists pedalling around the stage performing stunts won a big round of applause
You may have seen Babu the chimpanzee at Alipore zoo, but at Rambo Circus it’s Bonny the gorilla who comes on stage thumping his chest. Accompanying him are a giraffe and a zebra. With animals banned from circuses, Rambo Circus has included a few faux animals to entertain children. The ‘animal’ act comes with a message for the audience to be kind to animals
Meet the dancing couple. The lady in white goes through eight outfit changes in just over a minute and her partner, too, changes his look a few times - all to the beats of some foot-tapping music
For all Disney princess lovers, here’s Melissa the Bubble Princess. As she blew giant bubbles into the audience, kids were invited to go near the stage and step into the dream world
This couple performed some breathtaking stunts on a cycle. Their coordination and synchronisation was mindblowing
The show ended with the entire circus troupe coming on stage in a show of unity in diversity. The centrepiece was the Indian Tricolour fluttering high to the notes of AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram as the audience was requested to stand as a show of respect. The 40-year-old circus company has toured extensively across India and West Asia, captivating audiences with its unique blend of talent, thrill, and excitement. The vision of managing director Sujit Dilip, a second-generation circus owner, led to the resurrection of the circus after the pandemic. The newly packaged show promises to treat the audience to the circus experience in a modern, safe, and comfortable indoor setting
The audience was left on the edge of their seats through the 22 acts performed over close to two hours