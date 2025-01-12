Rambo Circus enthralls with acrobatics, juggling and LED acts

10 11

The show ended with the entire circus troupe coming on stage in a show of unity in diversity. The centrepiece was the Indian Tricolour fluttering high to the notes of AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram as the audience was requested to stand as a show of respect. The 40-year-old circus company has toured extensively across India and West Asia, captivating audiences with its unique blend of talent, thrill, and excitement. The vision of managing director Sujit Dilip, a second-generation circus owner, led to the resurrection of the circus after the pandemic. The newly packaged show promises to treat the audience to the circus experience in a modern, safe, and comfortable indoor setting