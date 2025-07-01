Rainy days ahead: Kolkata to experience consistent showers for the next seven days

Kolkata residents are advised to prepare for a week of persistent rainfall, as the city is forecast to experience generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the next seven days.

The mercury will fluctuate between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, providing a somewhat consistent pattern of monsoon weather.

According to the latest meteorological predictions, on July 1, temperatures will reach a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, accompanied by scattered rain and thundershowers.

This pattern is set to continue into July 2 and July 3, with the maximum temperature rising slightly to 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum holds steady at 26 degrees Celsius.

Mid-week, on July 4 and July 5, the city will revert to a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, maintaining the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius, as the generally cloudy conditions and intermittent rain persist.

Amit Datta

As the week progresses towards the weekend, July 6 is expected to witness a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius, with the forecast for rain and thundershowers remaining unchanged.

On July 7, the week will conclude with a slight increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures, reaching 32 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, while the city continues to experience cloudy skies and spells of rain or thundershowers.

This forecast of widespread precipitation extends to neighbouring areas, with Dumdum, Salt Lake, and Howrah experiencing similar conditions, albeit with minor daily variations in their maximum and minimum temperatures.