Project aims to ensure Sherpas continue to thrive — both on peaks and in their communities

With the rapid changes in the mountaineering industry, including the rising commercialisation of expeditions, sherpas are facing several challenges — reduced job security, climate change, and the diminishing significance of their work.

At a time when the sherpa community finds themselves at these odds, a non-profit orgsanisation, The Himalayan, through its project Unnati aims to ensure that these mountain heroes continue to thrive — both on the peaks and in their communities.

During The Second Meher H. Mehta Memorial Lectures, held by The Himalayan at Kolkata’s Gyan Manch on Saturday, the event laid a platform to emphasise the unique cultural and historical significance of the Sherpas, who have long been the backbone of Himalayan expeditions and more.

As part of their Unnati project for Lambadara - Sherpa Basti, a village in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, the organisers called for the adoption of sustainable practices, fair compensation, and greater representation of Sherpas in decision-making processes to ensure their legacy endures.

The training centre of the Unnati project at Lambadara - Sherpa Basti

Additionally, the project aims to build a computer centre to help the Sherpas communicate with the world, establish their cultural identity, and enable them to learn work skills, ultimately leading them to an empowered life.

“Sherpas take great risks in taking civilians up steep mountains at great risk! It’s time we gave back something by forging a better tomorrow for them and their children with the Unnati project,” said Priyadarshi Gupta, the president of The Himalayan, to My Kolkata. “IT empowerment is the key to succeed in today’s world. We aim to be catalysing the change to the lives of Sherpas and their children by IT empowerment,” he added.

Purba Sherpa, who is the secretary of the Mountaineering & Trekking Welfare Association, aids in coordinating the operational activities of The Himalayan and the Sherpa.community of Darjeeling’s Lambadara-Sherpa Basti. “We are happy and thankful to Shri Purba Sherpa for his initiative and support,” the organisers signed off.