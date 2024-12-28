ADVERTISEMENT

Mohun Bagan fans gear up for ISL match, smog cover in Kolkata and other news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 28.12.24, 07:20 PM
Football fans queue up at the Mohun Bagan tent on Saturday to buy tickets for the Indian Super League football match to be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad on January 2, 2025, at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)
Football fans queue up at the Mohun Bagan tent on Saturday to buy tickets for the Indian Super League football match to be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad on January 2, 2025, at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)

Suvendu Das
(Clockwise from top left) The crowded main gate of Jhargram Zoo (Deer Park) on Saturday afternoon; an artist paints a Santhal couple at the gate and a herd of spotted deer at the park
(Clockwise from top left) The crowded main gate of Jhargram Zoo (Deer Park) on Saturday afternoon; an artist paints a Santhal couple at the gate and a herd of spotted deer at the park

Amit Datta
A shopkeeper displays hand-painted wall scrolls at the Nayagram Patachitra Mela on Saturday. It will continue till January 3, 2025
A shopkeeper displays hand-painted wall scrolls at the Nayagram Patachitra Mela on Saturday. It will continue till January 3, 2025

Satyajit Shaw
Smog-enveloped Dhapa and East Kolkata Wetlands paints a pretty picture on Saturday morning, with four days left for 2024 to end
Smog-enveloped Dhapa and East Kolkata Wetlands paints a pretty picture on Saturday morning, with four days left for 2024 to end

Soumyajit Dey

