Misty mornings, mild days ahead for Kolkata through the week

Kolkata is set for a week of calm winter weather with misty mornings and mainly clear skies through the day, according to the seven day forecast issued on Monday, January 19.

Residents can expect steady daytime warmth with cool but not chilly nights, making conditions comfortable across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, January 19, the city saw a mainly clear sky with shallow fog or mist expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is set to reach 25 degrees Celsius while the minimum will settle around 14 degrees.

Tuesday, January 20, will bring fog or mist at dawn followed by clearer conditions later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees and the minimum around 15 degrees.

Similar weather continues on Wednesday, with morning fog giving way to sunshine. The day’s maximum is forecast at 26 degrees and the minimum at 15 degrees.

Thursday, January 22, will again see morning fog and a clear sky later, with temperatures hovering at a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 14 degrees.

Friday, 23 January, repeats the pattern with a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 14.

On Saturday, fog in the early morning is expected to clear as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is forecast at 26 degrees and the minimum at 15 degrees.

Sunday, January 25, closes the week with morning mist and clear skies later, and temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16 degrees to a maximum of 26 degrees.

Neighbouring areas will see slightly warmer days.

Howrah is expected to record daytime highs of near 30 degrees through most of the week with minimum temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees.

Salt Lake and Dumdum will follow similar trends to Kolkata with daytime highs between 26 and 28 degrees and cool morning mist persisting across the area.