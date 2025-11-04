Metro services resume after water seepage halts ops at Maidan, commuters hit amid traffic jams in central Kolkata

Metro services on the city’s Blue Line came to a halt on Tuesday afternoon after water seepage was detected at Maidan station, disrupting train movement across central Kolkata. The disruption, which began around 3.19pm, left thousands of commuters stranded during a busy weekday afternoon.

The breakdown comes at a time when several key roads across central Kolkata are already choked due to the TMC rally against Special Intensive Revision, compounding the commuting woes for the citizens.

With both road network and metro services disrupted, many passengers were seen lining up for app cabs and buses in Esplanade and Dharmatala.

According to Kolkata Metro authorities, truncated services have been introduced for passengers. Trains are currently running between Central and Dakshineswar on one end, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram on the other. Both up and down services through Maidan and Chandni Chowk stations remain suspended until further notice.

Metro engineers have reached the site and are working to identify and fix the source of the leakage. “We are trying to restore full services at the earliest,” a Metro spokesperson said.



Update: Normal services resumed on the entire stretch from 4pm.