Makar Sankranti preps at Sagar Island, Republic Day shopping and more Kolkata news in pictures

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Gangasagar Island has come to life with pilgrims gathering for the holy bathAshim Paul
Smog engulfs the sky over the Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island on the eve of Makar Sankranti on MondayAshim Paul and Pintu Mondal
Pilgrims from across India have assembled at the Kolkata Maidan before travelling to Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar IslandAmit Datta
Tricolour and decorations on sale for Republic Day in Burrabazar on MondayAG
(Top) Forest department personnel captured a Bengal at Maipit village in South 24-Parganas with a goat bait on Sunday night and (above) it was released into the wild near Dhuli Bhasani forest on MondayMy Kolkata and Forest Department
Visitors at the Interior Design Expo at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on its last day on MondaySoumyajit Dey
Students from Modern High School for Girls take part in a science demonstration lecture on eclipses at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on MondayBITM