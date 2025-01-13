ADVERTISEMENT

Makar Sankranti preps at Sagar Island, Republic Day shopping and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 13.01.25, 07:43 PM
Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Gangasagar Island has come to life with pilgrims gathering for the holy bath
1 7

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Gangasagar Island has come to life with pilgrims gathering for the holy bath

Ashim Paul
ADVERTISEMENT
Smog engulfs the sky over the Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island on the eve of Makar Sankranti on Monday
2 7

Smog engulfs the sky over the Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island on the eve of Makar Sankranti on Monday

Ashim Paul and Pintu Mondal
Pilgrims from across India have assembled at the Kolkata Maidan before travelling to Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island
3 7

Pilgrims from across India have assembled at the Kolkata Maidan before travelling to Gangasagar Mela at the Sagar Island

Amit Datta
Tricolour and decorations on sale for Republic Day in Burrabazar on Monday
4 7

Tricolour and decorations on sale for Republic Day in Burrabazar on Monday

AG
(Top) Forest department personnel captured a Bengal at Maipit village in South 24-Parganas with a goat bait on Sunday night and (above) it was released into the wild near Dhuli Bhasani forest on Monday
5 7

(Top) Forest department personnel captured a Bengal at Maipit village in South 24-Parganas with a goat bait on Sunday night and (above) it was released into the wild near Dhuli Bhasani forest on Monday

My Kolkata and Forest Department
Visitors at the Interior Design Expo at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on its last day on Monday
6 7

Visitors at the Interior Design Expo at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on its last day on Monday

Soumyajit Dey
Students from Modern High School for Girls take part in a science demonstration lecture on eclipses at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on Monday
7 7

Students from Modern High School for Girls take part in a science demonstration lecture on eclipses at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge on Monday

BITM

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Gangasagar Mela Sagar Islands Republic Day Burrabazar Forest Department Tiger Sunderbans
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE