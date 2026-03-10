Light rain to linger in Kolkata before a warmer weekend ahead

Kolkata is set to experience a mix of cloudy skies and light rain through the early part of the week, with temperatures remaining steady before gradually climbing towards the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department. Summer is slowly arriving in the city, as temperatures are predicted to rise.

On Tuesday, March 10, the city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C while the minimum may settle near 24°C. Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, March 11, when Kolkata will again record a high of around 31°C and a low of 24°C under cloudy skies with light rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud cover is likely to persist on Thursday, March 12, with light rain possible at one or two places. The maximum temperature may rise slightly to around 32°C while the minimum is expected to remain close to 24°C.

From Friday, March 13, the weather is expected to turn partly cloudy with dry conditions becoming more prominent. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32°C and the minimum about 25°C.

The warming trend may become more noticeable over the weekend. On Saturday, March 14, Kolkata could record a maximum of around 33°C and a minimum of 25°C under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday, March 15, is expected to bring similar conditions with temperatures again hovering near 33°C during the day and around 25°C at night.

By Monday, March 16, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature around 32°C and the minimum about 24°C.

Meteorologists said there will be no major change in minimum temperatures across the state over the next week, while maximum temperatures over south Bengal may rise gradually by two to three degrees after the next couple of days.

Early morning humidity remains high in the city, touching over 90 per cent in recent observations, keeping the air muggy despite relatively moderate temperatures.