Kolkata set to witness steady rains, isolated thunderstorms as monsoon gains momentum

Kolkata is likely to witness spells of steady showers in the next three days with cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal gradually strengthening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest report on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area is expected to form along the Odisha–West Bengal coast within the next 24 hours, drawing in moisture from the Bay and triggering more frequent rainfall across South Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD’s seven-day outlook indicates rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in Kolkata from Thursday to Saturday.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for June 25 and 26, with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) and lightning possible at one or two locations.

While Kolkata is not under a heavy rain alert, districts like South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore may see intense spells. The showers are unlikely to cause major disruption in the city, but commuters may have to face slow traffic movement, especially in the evenings.

Only light rainfall was recorded over the past 24 hours in Kolkata, but conditions are now ripe for more consistent rain and isolated thunderstorms, the IMD report suggested.

Wednesday saw maximum humidity at 91 per cent in the city, with temperatures climbing to 34°C — slightly above normal. Minimum temperature stood at 28.2°C.

As the monsoon deepens its hold, the city can expect more wet days ahead — gentle, for now, but growing in strength.