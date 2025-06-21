Kolkata braces for a rainy week ahead as monsoon gains momentum

Kolkata is in for a wet week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting daily rain and thunderstorms till June 27. Light to moderate showers are predicted to begin this weekend and intensify midweek, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

Saturday, June 21, is expected to bring scattered showers and thundershowers. Rainfall will increase on Sunday and Monday, June 22-23, with several parts of the city likely to see more persistent spells.

The heaviest activity is forecast between Tuesday and Thursday, June 24-26, with widespread rain and thunderstorms expected across most of Kolkata. Gusty winds, up to 40 kmph, may accompany these storms, raising the risk of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. While no heavy rain warning is in place for Kolkata, neighbouring districts such as South 24 Parganas and Hooghly may see isolated intense showers.

Rain will ease slightly by Friday, June 27, though moderate showers are still expected. Temperatures will remain mild due to cloud cover, ranging between 26°C and 32°C.

Thunderstorm alerts are in effect for the first half of the week. IMD has urged residents to stay indoors during lightning, avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles, and steer clear of water bodies.