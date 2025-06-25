Laugh out loud with comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi and Ravi Gupta in Kolkata this weekend

Kolkatans, gear up for a laughter riot this weekend! Stand-up comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi and Ravi Gupta are set to perform in the City of Joy, bringing their witty one-liners and hilarious anecdotal stories to the Kolkata audience.

Bassi, known for his gigs on college life, friendships and society, is set to take the stage at Science City Auditorium on June 27 and Kala Mandir Auditorium on June 28.

Gupta, known for leaving the audience in splits with his humorous take on Indian society and corporate life, will perform at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on June 29.

Both Bassi and Gupta are on a nationwide comedy tour from late June to August.

Following the success of his Prime Video show, Bas kar Bassi, Bassi comes to Kolkata with a show titled Kisi Ko Batana Mat — a new comedy special where he is set to deliver fresh, relatable stories with his trademark wit and charm.

Ravi Gupta’s upcoming Kolkata show titled Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta offers a lighthearted take on living stress-free. Using sharp observations and his unique small-town experiences, Gupta turns everyday moments into relatable and thought-provoking comedy that keeps audiences laughing.

Tickets for Bassi and Gupta’s shows are priced at Rs 799 onwards on BookMyShow. Attendees can also avail the tickets from the venue directly on the day of the show.

Bassi is set to kick off his Kolkata performances at Science City on June 27 at 7.15 pm, followed by a special afternoon show at Kala Mandir on June 28 at 3pm.

Ravi Gupta will take the stage at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on June 29 at 3pm.

The weekend lineup also includes a performance by stand-up comedian Madhur Virli on June 27 at Kolkata’s Kala Kunj Auditorium.