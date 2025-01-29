Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 29

Weather forecast for Wednesday (29.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.23pm
Sunrise: 6.17am
Yesterday’s weather update (28.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 25.9°C (-0.4)
Minimum: 14.6°C (-0.1)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 94%
Minimum: 44%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Wednesday (29.1.2025).
· 12pm: Meeting on Rani Rashmoni Avenue; procession from Sealdah station to MG Road Metro station via Sealdah flyover, MG Road, College Street crossing, CR Avenue
· 1pm: Procession from Mahajati Sadan to Lenin Statue, Esplanade via CR Avenue
· 1.30pm: Procession from Sealdah railway station to Raja Subodh Mullick Square via Moulali crossing, SN Banerjee Road
· 8.30pm: Procession from 35, Rabindra Sarani towards Portuguese Church Street via Rabindra Sarani, Canning Street, Brabourne Road