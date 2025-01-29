Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Wednesday, January 29

Weather forecast for Wednesday (29.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.23pm

Sunrise: 6.17am

Yesterday’s weather update (28.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.9°C (-0.4)

Minimum: 14.6°C (-0.1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 44%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Wednesday (29.1.2025).

· 12pm: Meeting on Rani Rashmoni Avenue; procession from Sealdah station to MG Road Metro station via Sealdah flyover, MG Road, College Street crossing, CR Avenue

· 1pm: Procession from Mahajati Sadan to Lenin Statue, Esplanade via CR Avenue

· 1.30pm: Procession from Sealdah railway station to Raja Subodh Mullick Square via Moulali crossing, SN Banerjee Road

· 8.30pm: Procession from 35, Rabindra Sarani towards Portuguese Church Street via Rabindra Sarani, Canning Street, Brabourne Road