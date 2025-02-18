Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, February 18

Weather forecast for Tuesday (18.2.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.35pm

Sunrise: 6.06am

Yesterday’s weather update (17.2.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 30.8°C (+0.8)

Minimum: 23.2°C(+4.5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 35%

Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Tuesday (18.2.2025) till 11.30am

New subject in HS

The higher secondary council has announced the introduction of AI and data science, business mathematics and basic statistics, basic mathematics for social science and fisheries and aquaculture from 2025-26 academic year. Details have been uploaded on the council’s website.

ICSE exams start today

Around 50,000 students in Bengal will appear for the ICSE (Class X) examinations that start on Tuesday. The first paper is English language. The examinations will end on March 27.